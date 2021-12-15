NFL Alumni Health hosts COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday

Texans are losing their minds after a woman in a now-viral TikTok video absolutely annihilates the name of the convenience store giant Buc-ee’s. The video seems innocent enough: just a family exploring the wildly popular and huge store — known for its squeaky-clean bathrooms, jerky bar and Beaver Nuggets — for the first time. Only, it takes a quick left turn into nope-ville when the woman known as @crazy.life.of.ash attempts to say the name while showing her kids standing in front of the Fort Worth location — but misses the mark completely.

