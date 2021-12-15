NFL Alumni Health hosts COVID-19 vaccination event Tuesday

A new distribution center for Blue Bell Creameries opens in Henderson next spring, ensuring the rich and creamy ice cream makes it into homes. Blue Bell is building a 14,000-square-foot distribution center to service all of Clark and Nye counties. Blue Bell Ice Cream is headquartered in Brenham, Texas, and all products are made at its three manufacturing facilities located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Alabama. The 114-year-old company has quite a fan base despite its products being sold in only 22 states. Nevada will become the 23rd state with the addition of Las Vegas next year. [EaterWire]
