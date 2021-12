The WWE is no stranger to bringing in NFL stars to try their hand at battling in the squared circle, and at one point it seemed like former San Diego Chargers linebacker and now NFL Network analyst Shawn Merriman was close to following that path. Merriman was a guest on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions podcast, and while talking about his move into MMA the topic of WWE came up. Merriman would appear in WWE a few times over the course of several years, and at one point it might have turned into a full-time thing, though it ended up not happening, and he explained why it ended up falling through.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO