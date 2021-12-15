ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Give yourself the gift of caffeine with this $12.99 Brim French press

By Krystin Arneson
Times Union
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench presses are one of the easiest ways to turn out a cup of coffee — and if you're feeling European for your Sunday brunching (and who does not?), it's decidedly the way to go. This Brim 8-cup...

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

If you're cheap but want to give nice gifts, you'll love these 65 things

When you are shopping for gifts, it’s tempting to just buy everyone a Tesla — but someone would have to pay for that. Since there are only about 2,500 billionaires in the world who can entertain that sort of frivolity, chances are you might be more interested in budget-friendly buys. Yes, the rest of us like to keep the price tag of gifts down to something that won’t bankrupt our cute little bank accounts. That means we have to be clever. Instead of buying the obvious luxury automobile, we have to think hard about what people need or want, and then find something they wouldn’t think to get for themselves (even if it’s within their budget). That takes research. But I’ve got you covered. If you're cheap but want to give good gifts, you'll love these 65 things.
SHOPPING
SPY

Gifting on a Budget: The Best $5 Christmas Gifts for Everyone on Your List

The holiday season is officially here and we, alongside everyone else, recommend purchasing your Christmas presents early. The earlier you take the plunge, the less likely it is that your gifts will be delayed due to shipping complications or supply chain issues. As always, we’re here to help you with any and all things gift giving, from nabbing that must-have tech gift of the year to finding the perfect gift for your dad. Sometimes, however, the perfect gift is expensive, especially if you’re looking for that “perfect” gift for everyone on your list. Great gifts don’t have to break the bank, and...
SHOPPING
SPY

The 25 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers: Decanters, Ice Molds, Whiskey Stones

Whiskey has become a serious hobby for many lovers and aficionados. Chances are you know someone that has developed a real taste for the liquor — and a small armory of whiskey-related paraphernalia. If you’re trying to find the best gift for whiskey lovers, you should consider bottles and whiskey accessories. Seriously, the best whiskey gifts should be a no-brainer for your brown drink-loving buddy. But what to get? The products available for whiskey lovers range from perfect whiskey glasses to whiskey soaps, so figuring out which is best for your giftee can be tough. To help with the search, we’ve rounded...
SHOPPING
WJTV 12

Best holiday gift baskets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which holiday gift basket is best? The holidays can be a stressful and often chaotic time for finding and giving the perfect gifts. Take the guesswork out of the holiday season with the perfect holiday gift baskets for the people on your holiday gift list. […]
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Press#Caffeine#Cup Of Coffee#European#Brim French
Times Union

Last-minute gifts to grab without stepping foot in a store

And just like that, Christmas is nearly here. This weekend marks the final push for presents and if you’re a shopping procrastinator, have a late addition to your holiday roster, or are still stumped on what to get a friend or family member, take a breath. It’s likely too...
RETAIL
WPRI

Treat yourself with these relaxing & pampering gifts

Treat yourself! Give the gift of rest, relaxation, and pampering this season with these gift ideas:. Shower Steamers: transform your shower into a calming, aromatherapy infused space. Enova on-the-go gel polish kit: manicures and touch-ups are quick and easy with this one-step, portable nail kit. Imperium Shaving Razor: a quintessential...
BEAUTY & FASHION
newschannel6now.com

Give Yourself the Gift of Self-care with Spa Bella!

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The News Channel 6 City Guide wishes you a Merry Christmas with Santa’s Wish List!. City Guide is a segment that shines a spotlight on the hot spots around town, fun places to go, the best places to shop and giving back to the community!
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Business Insider

The best cookbooks to gift or buy for yourself in 2021

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. A great cookbook makes a thoughtful and sentimental gift that evokes past travels, memories, and shared meals. Here are some of our favorite cookbooks this year, including "The Korean Vegan," "New World Sourdough," and "Xi'an Famous Foods." Still...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Shopping
Quad-Cities Times

Christmas gift ideas for an outdoorsman, or even yourself

Christmas is just a few weeks away. It can be a hard time to find that special gift for the outdoorsman in your life who seems to have everything or is very particular on their equipment. While a gift card to the big box store is an easy fallback, finding...
LIFESTYLE
HGTV

Treat Yourself to a Christmas Gift With This Society6 Sale

It's the most wonderful and stressful time of the year. If you're the one hosting, wrangling, shopping, baking and making all the holiday magic for your crew, it's time to take a mini-break and treat yourself. Right now, Society6 is running a Gifts for Yourself Sale so you can do just that. These markdowns are major, from prints 30 percent off to phone cases 50 percent off. You can even score decorative throw pillows and throw blankets at 30 percent off. This savings event expires December 17, so take a peek at our top picks below and snag yourself something special.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Give Yourself (or Someone Else) the Gift of Cozy with These Discounted Slippers

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Sometimes you have to think of yourself around the holidays. If you're looking for a cozy addition to your winter wardrobe, now is the time to add some Greys slippers. Huckberry has marked down some of the brand's best by 25 percent just in time to give yourself something nice to wear Christmas morning. Ok, so if you still have other people to buy gifts for, these are a good idea for that, too, but we like the idea of picking up a little piece of self-care before the big day.
SHOPPING
Gadget Review

What Size French Press Should I Get?_

If you’re shopping for the best coffee maker, then you may have considered a French press coffee maker. That said, you may wonder, what size French press should I get? While there isn’t a “correct” answer, you want to find a coffee maker that offers brew sizes to meet your needs. So, if you want a French press with a brew chamber to fit your needs, read on.
FOOD & DRINKS
Reporter

Gift yourself this holiday season to practice self-care

The clock has begun and with only days until Christmas, people are on a journey to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones. It can be quite time-consuming and even stressful to figure out what gift to buy for your children, parents, or siblings. People may be so busy finding the ideal presents for others that they probably forgot a name off their gift-giving list, their own.
LIFESTYLE
Times Union

Yeti is offering free by-Christmas shipping until Dec. 20

If you've been putting off your Christmas shopping a little too long, Yeti has your back. The maker of expensive-but-effective coolers, insulated drinkware, cooler bags, and more is offering free shipping for before-Christmas delivery until the stroke of midnight on December 20. The coolers are always a little on the...
TRAVEL
Real Simple

I'm a Food Writer, and This $17 Milk Frother Is My Go-To Stocking Stuffer This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Teeangers are the most critical gift judges in the world. The silence that follows the unwrapping of a gift has the tension of a horror movie climax. A slowly delivered "thank you," can be devastating. But I've come here to tell the tale of the single greatest gift I gave my teenage daughter in the past year.
FOOD & DRINKS
thecut.com

Gift of the Day: Give the Gift of Presence

If there is one thing 2021 has taught us, it is that it’s easy to get stuck in a rut and languish or, in the worst cases, feel hopeless and full of existential dread. The bright side is these are feelings that connect us to other human beings who may have insights based on their experiences that can help us move forward. That’s the case with You Are Here (for Now): A Guide to Finding Your Way, by Adam J. Kurtz, a designer, artist, and speaker known for his honesty and humor.
LIFESTYLE
whowhatwear

Treat Yourself to These 61 Editor-Approved Holiday Gifts

'Tis the season for giving. Whether you're choosing to shop small, celebrate with friends, and/or honor essential workers with charitable donations this year, don't forget to add one very important person to your list: you! While it's wonderful to be able to give and receive gifts, it's just as critical—and validating—to take the opportunity to recognize all that you've accomplished in the past year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Bialetti's Moka Express coffee pot is the perfect gift for coffee fans

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. When I was a college student, the Au...
SHOPPING
The Independent

12 best espresso machines for barista quality coffee at home

Stereotypes would have people believe that Britons drink tea, tea and only tea, but we love coffee almost as much. As a nation, we actually consume about 95 million cups of java a day.Although some coffee is knocked back in the home, we have a penchant for visiting our local cafes. And while that cup of joe might give you a little lift, it may also leave your wallet somewhat lighter because research shows Britons spend as much as £4bn in coffee shops a year.If you’re among those splashing out perhaps too much on takeaway brews, a barista-style machine at...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy