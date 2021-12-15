ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Student Loan Repayment To Resume in February 2022– but Executive Order Will Ease the Process

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tX2s9_0dNkUwQP00

Since March 2020, federal student loan payments have been on pause — including no accruing interest, and collections on defaulted loans have been stopped. Despite calls to extend the student loan relief , the moratorium is still scheduled to expire on Jan. 31. However, repayment may still look different in 2022 than it did before the pause, especially with so many still in debt .

Taxes 2021: How the Child Tax Credit and Student Loans Could Reduce Your Total Refund
Explore: What To Do If You Can’t Afford Your Student Loan Payments

President Biden signed an executive order this week, directing federal agencies to streamline customer service activities . The Department of Education will be implementing a new federal student loan repayment system to allow Direct federal student loan borrowers to manage their loans through a repayment portal on StudentAid.gov.

“The Department of Education is already communicating with borrowers to help them prepare for return to repayment on February 1,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a press conference. “41 million borrowers have benefitted from the extended student loan payment pause, but it expires February 1, so right now we’re just making a range of preparations.”

Related: 20 Companies That Help Employees Pay Off Student Loans

According to the Department of Education, borrowers will be able to apply for, manage and repay their loans through the portal regardless of their federal student loan servicer, Forbes stated. However, a timeline has not been provided on the expected rollout, and borrowers will still have to deal with their specific servicer when repayment resumes.

Forbes also reported that the Biden administration established the Limited PSLF Waiver program in October, which temporarily eases the rules for student loan forgiveness for employees who work for certain nonprofit organizations and government agencies. This program allows thousands of additional borrowers to become eligible for student loan forgiveness.

See: 5 Financial Moves To Make After Your Student Loan Is Forgiven
Find: 2 Major Ways Student Debt Burden Is Robbing Women of Their Freedom

The Department will also be temporarily easing the requirements for borrowers applying for, or renewing, income-driven repayment (IDR) plans for at least the first half of 2022. “Right now, you can self-report your income if all your loans are Direct Loans,” said the Department in mass emails to borrowers, Forbes reported. “Apply for an IDR plan now to prepare for your payments to restart.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Student Loan Repayment To Resume in February 2022– but Executive Order Will Ease the Process

Comments / 11

Tammy Burt
1d ago

pay your own bills l8ke we have, it seems the new generation expects everything free, time they grew up and see what being an adult is all abouy

Reply
8
Cranky Old Geezer
1d ago

Ya knew when you registered for school and signed the CONTRACT agreeing to repay what it was going to cost. Pay your own bills 🤬

Reply
6
J. C. Jhonsen
1d ago

It's sad that THEY are willing to give illegal immigration participants millions of dollars, but do nothing for Americans! Especially teachers, of whom this nation could not survive without!!

Reply(1)
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
The Conversation U.S.

Student loans linked to greater harm for parents who borrow for their children than people who borrow for themselves

When people take out student loans for themselves, certain risks are involved. The debt can negatively affect a person’s mental, emotional and even physical well-being. It can also harm a person’s financial well-being. But when taking out a student loan for one’s child, the risk is even higher that the loan could be associated with lower financial well-being. This is what economics scholar Charlene Kalenkoski and I found in our peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Personal Finance. The study – which used a nationally representative federal dataset on household economics and decision-making – involved nearly 12,500 American adults ages 18...
EDUCATION
Time

Student Loan Forgiveness Probably Isn’t Coming. Here’s How Long It’ll Take You to Pay Off Your Loans

Universal student loan forgiveness probably isn’t coming, so it’s time to prepare for what comes next. Even as progressive legislators call on President Biden to follow through on his campaign promise to wipe away at least $10,000 of student debt per individual borrower, some 43 million people still carry a student loan balance. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki indicated in a Dec. 10 press conference that the student loan freeze set to expire at the end of January 2022 will not be extended, so those with outstanding student loans should expect their payments to return in February.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Loan Forgiveness#Executive Order#Direct#White House#The Limited Pslf Waiver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Costco
fox5atlanta.com

Student loan payment pause will not be extended, White House confirms

The federal student loan forbearance period will end as planned on Jan. 31, 2022, White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed at a press briefing last week. Starting in February, federal student loan borrowers will resume their monthly payments. - White House press secretary Jen Psaki. While the Education Department...
EDUCATION
fox5atlanta.com

How to get your student loan interest deduction

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. The student loan interest deduction allows you...
PERSONAL FINANCE
mycolumbuspower.com

What Do You Wanna Tell Biden Right Now, He Won’t Give Student Loan Relief?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. What Do You Wanna Tell Biden Right Now, He Won’t Give Student Loan Relief?. Well, we would like to tell him to cancel all student loans however it looks like that couldn’t be further from reality. The Biden administration just announced it will not be extending the current student loan relief program and has confirmed that payments restart February 1, 2022.
EDUCATION
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
81K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy