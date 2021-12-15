New state senator elected to represent Iowa Senate District 1

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tuesday marked the day of the special election in Iowa Senate District 1.

Dave Rowley (R) and Mark Lamke (D), both of Spirit Lake, are running for the position, replacing Senator Zach Whiting .

Polls closed at 8 p.m. and all 27 precincts between the five counties in District 1 have reported. Dave Rowley has been declared the new District 1 Senator.

Out of 45,456 registered voters, 3,559 ballots were cast

Dave Rowley (R) 2,690 votes 75.58% Mark Lamke (D) 864 votes 24.28%

Five votes were submitted as write-ins.

The seat opened up after Whiting resigned to take a job with the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Iowa Senate District 1 is comprised of Lyon, Osceola, Dickinson, Clay and Palo Alto counties and includes Spirit Lake, Spencer, Emmetsburg, Sibley, and Rock Rapids.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued the proclamation to make December 14 the date of the election.

