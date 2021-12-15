ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mile Long Bridge over Saylorville Lake closed because of dangerous winds

By Kelly Maricle
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – The extreme winds Iowa is seeing Wednesday have officials taking measures to make sure motorists stay safe on the roads.

The High Wind Warning means the Mile Long Bridge across Saylorville Lake has been closed. The Iowa Department of Transportation says the bridge is designed to move somewhat with strong winds, but Wednesday’s high winds will make traveling on the bridge hazardous. The bridge was closed at noon and is expected to be reopened at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

The bridge across Lake Red Rock could also be closed because of the dangerous winds. Road closures due to weather can be found on the Iowa Department of Transportation’s website https://www.511ia.org/ .

The DOT is also restricting travel for oversize/overweight permitted vehicles from noon Wednesday to 30 minutes before sunrise on Thursday.

