Mpee$ Delivers Up-Tempo Vibes ‘On Ready To Go’ EP

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHip hop artist Mpee$ has been working hard on his craft since he first began making music less than 2 years ago. The musician kept...

thisis50.com

Comments / 0

Mpee$ brings a unique combo of sounds on his most recent release ‘Ready To Go’. Being the title track of the EP, the song sits at the number 2 spot on the tracklist. On ‘Ready To Go’, Mpee$ lets us know that he has no problems stopping his come-up any time soon explaining how he won’t let anyone get in his way. A spacey sample, hard-hitting 808s, and a catchy hook hold the track together.
