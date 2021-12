San Pablo police officers fatally shot a man carrying an BB gun (originally reported as an airsoft gun) in North Richmond Wendesday. Police said they received a 911 call from a store clerk at Evergreen Produce Market on Market Avenue reporting a man was in the parking lot carrying what appeared to be a firearm. The clerk described seeing the man, who has not yet been identified, take the magazine out from the gun and put it back in. The clerk feared he would come into the business, police said.

SAN PABLO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO