Medical Marijuana May Help Ease Severe Epilepsy in Kids: Study

Many people use marijuana to help them relax and get a good night’s sleep, but a new study finds it may not help much. University of Toronto researchers looked at data from a 13-year period and found recent cannabis use was linked to getting both too much and too little sleep. Among those who reported using marijuana in the last 30 days, 34 percent were more likely to report not getting enough sleep, and 56 percent were more likely to report getting too much sleep, compared to those who did not use the drug. In addition, weed users were 31 percent more likely to have trouble falling asleep, staying asleep, and were 29 percent more likely to have talked to their doctors about their problems. Study author Dr. Karim Ladha says, “I think [the results] were somewhat surprising because, in our mind, anecdotally cannabis seems to help with [sleep], but…the evidence to support that notion is just not there yet.” (UPI)

