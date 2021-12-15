ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Marijuana May Help Ease Severe Epilepsy in Kids: Study

US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Medical Marijuana May Help Ease Severe Epilepsy in Kids: Study. WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Kids with severe epilepsy may take multiple medications and follow special diets, yet still suffer seizures. Now a small study suggests medical marijuana may sometimes help when other therapies fail. British researchers...

