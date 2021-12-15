ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonamici pushes for child tax payments to continue in 2022

By Alex Heiden
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Nearly 93,000 families across the Pacific Northwest are getting their final expanded child tax credit payment of this year Wednesday.

Over the past six months, families have received up to $300 for every child they claimed on their 2020 tax returns.

The Biden administration believes the advanced credit payments lifted millions of American kids out of poverty this year.

Here’s what has to happen for child tax credit payments to continue in 2022

Oregon Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici met with child advocates Wednesday morning to see how the payments are helping local families.

“When we invest in children we see positive benefits, not only in their health and wellbeing but in their economic mobility.”

Bonamici is pushing to include more tax payments beyond this year through the Build Back Better Act.

