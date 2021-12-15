ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German police foil 'anti-vaxxer murder plot'

Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in Saxony say they have...

jg-tc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

2 Arrested In Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley’s Shooting & Separate Murder Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men are under arrest in the shooting of Baltimore Police Officer Keona Holley, and they’re suspected of carrying out a murder hours later, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said Friday. Elliot Knox, 31, and Travon Shaw, 32, are charged with attempted murder in Officer Holley’s shooting and murder in the shooting death of Justin Johnson, who was killed early Thursday in Yale Heights, Harrison said. “These incidents are tragic reminders of the culture of violence that pervades Baltimore. Life is precious and sacred, but unfortunately, there are those who have no regard for it,” the commissioner said. “BPD is committed...
BALTIMORE, MD
abc17news.com

German officials say arrest foiled planned Islamist attack

BERLIN (AP) — German security officials said Friday that they have a foiled a planned Islamist attack, after arresting a man in the northern city of Hamburg over the summer who had been trying to buy weapons and make explosives. German news agency dpa reported that Hamburg’s top security official described the incident as “very, very serious.” Authorities said the 20-year-old German-Moroccan citizen, whose name wasn’t released, was taken into custody in August after trying to buy a firearm and a hand grenade online. Officers searching his parents’ apartment following his arrest found Islamist propaganda videos and bomb-making instructions. A separate search at a cousin’s home last month uncovered substances used to make explosives and several hundred metal nuts and screws.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#German Police#Foil#Anti
AFP

German police seize weapons after anti-vax threat to top politician

German police seized a number of weapons in a series of raids on Wednesday, after death threats were made against a top politician over his strong backing for vaccines to fight the pandemic. Police and security forces in Saxony raided six addresses in the cities of Dresden and Heidenau, during which they seized "several crossbows and weapons".
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

German police arrest Santa Claus attending anti-COVID measure protest

Looks like Santa Claus is on the naughty list in Germany this year. Police arrested a man dressed as Santa Claus at the Stralsund Christmas market on Monday for allegedly not showing his identification. The Santa Claus was part of a group of 65 people protesting anti-COVID measures in the country, according to Twitchy.
RETAIL
abc17news.com

Report: Hamburg police foiled planned Islamist attack

BERLIN (AP) — German media have reported that police in the northern city of Hamburg arrested a suspected extremist in the summer who planned to carry out an attack. Hamburg-based weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday that a 20-year-old German-Moroccan citizen was arrested in August after trying to buy a weapon and a hand grenade online. Police didn’t immediately confirm details of the report, saying only that an arrest had been made in connection with breaches of firearms control laws. Der Spiegel reported that police found chemicals in the man’s possession that could be used to make explosives.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Southwark stabbing: Murder investigation launched after 27-year-old attacked outside barbers in London

A murder investigation has been launched after a 27-year-old man was stabbed outside a barbers shop on Friday.The attack happened on a busy street in Peckham, south London, while many people were heading to the shops and the nearby market, police said. Officers were called to reports of a fight outside House of Ramish2 barbers shop on Friday afternoon at around 3:15pm. When they arrived they found a man, named as Jobari Gooden by police, with stab injuries. He was rushed to hospital but passed away at 6:08pm. Detective chief inspector Brian Howie said that the force “need to hear...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Montanan

What was Knudsen’s office trying to hide in the Smith restaurant assault case?

Even after sentencing, the Rodney Robert Smith case doesn’t pass the smell test. There isn’t room to repeat the details of the case here. Holly K. Michels for the Independent Record and KXLH’s Mike Dennison have done a thorough job of reporting the facts surrounding the case and Smith’s sentencing hearing on Dec. 9, before […] The post What was Knudsen’s office trying to hide in the Smith restaurant assault case? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
qchron.com

Alleged anti-vaxxers arrested at QC mall

Six people, including two from Queens, were arrested on charges of criminal trespass on Tuesday night after refusing to show proof of vaccination inside the Cheesecake Factory restaurant in the Queens Center mall and for refusing to leave when directed to do so by restaurant staff and police officers from the 110th Precinct.
QUEENS, NY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Italian anti-vaxxer wears fake arm to Covid vaccine appointment

An Italian anti-vaxxer attempted to trick vaccinators by offering up a fake silicone arm for them to inject in order to secure a Covid-19 health certificate, local authorities have said.The 50-something man has since been reported to police in the northern city of Biella.The regional governor, Alberto Cirio, described the silicone on the prosthetic arm as looking “very similar” to real skin.But “the colour and touch raised the suspicion of the health worker, who asked him to show the whole arm,” Mr Cirio said.In a Facebook post, he added: “The incident would border on the ridiculous, were it not for...
WORLD
CBS Boston

23-Year-Old Angjeliki Hodaj Held Without Bail After Being Accused Of Murdering Man In Saugus

SAUGUS (CBS) — A Saugus woman has been charged with murdering 26-year-old Michael Norton. Angjeliki Hodaj, 23, was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Friday. She is being held without bail. Procesutors did not read any details about the charge aloud to the court. Hodaj’s defense attorney said outside court that Hodaj was wrongfully accused and she’s “very nervous.” He also said Hodaj has no prior record. Angjeliki Hodaj appeared in court on Friday (WBZ-TV) Norton was found dead in his Collins Avenue home by relatives Saturday night. It is unclear what led up to Norton’s death. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for January 13.
SAUGUS, MA
People

Police Identify 5 Children Who Died in Bouncy Castle Accident as Community Pays Tribute

Australian authorities have identified the five children who tragically died after winds tossed a jumping castle 32 feet into the air at a primary school. In a post on Facebook, Tasmania Police on Friday confirmed that Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, all died in the incident on Thursday at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy