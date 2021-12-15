ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As the winter solstice approaches, we remember those we have lost

Cover picture for the articleA message from Wayne Richard, Director of Organizing. As we approach the longest night of the year, the winter solstice on December 21, we turn our hearts and minds to those who must seek...

A Place to Celebrate the Lives of Those We’ve Lost

For Sharon Byrne, gazing at the 15-foot tree that stands in the grassy knoll in front of Pierre Lafond in the Upper Village has a new significance in 2021. For the first time, a silver star will have the name of a loved one on it for Byrne — for her father, who passed away in February. Her mom and daughter will also be putting up stars in his honor, a small token of appreciation as the family experiences their holiday season without him.
35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Pearl Harbor attack survivors are expected to gather at the site of the bombing to remember those killed 80 years ago. About 30 survivors and 100 other veterans of the war were expected to participate in a ceremony at a pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial. They will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the same minute the attack began decades ago. The bombing killed more than 2,300 U.S. troops. This year’s ceremony is taking place as a strong storm packing high winds and heavy rains hits Hawaii, but a Navy spokesperson says there’s been no discussion of cancelling the event.
7-year-old boy living in shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

When 7-year-old Blake penned an annual letter to Santa this week, he likely did not expect his words to be read by thousands of people across the country. But his mom noticed the letter in his backpack, and it struck such a nerve that the domestic violence shelter they are staying at posted it on their Facebook page.
Remembering Why We Feast this Christmas

As Christians, we should remember that there is no such thing as mere food or a simple holiday dinner. Our feasting carries a much deeper meaning. When we feast, there is something special—something spiritual—that is happening that we rarely stop to appreciate. Better Than a Fresh Start: A...
How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place. Half of all Americans know someone who has died by suicide. I am one of them, and the death of my grandmother inspired me to become a suicide researcher....
Book Review: Country is an urgent call to learn from Indigenous knowledges to care for the land

“We know we can do better than this, don’t we?” This line sits towards the concluding paragraphs of Country: Future Fire, Future Farming, by Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian activist and author Bruce Pascoe and non-Indigenous historian Bill Gammage. The book is part of the wider six-part “First Knowledges” series published by Thames and Hudson in collaboration with the National Library of Australia. It focuses on a collection of topics, including astronomy, design, law and, in the case of this book, Country. As stated by editor Margo Neale in the introduction, the overarching series is designed to “stimulate and provoke you to enlarge...
Origami crane exhibit remembers those lost to COVID-19

DES MOINES — A colorful, intricate art installation will go on display in the Des Moines metro area on Monday that features more than 7,500 origami cranes, each representing an Iowan who died of COVID-19. Artist Pam Douglas, of Clive, folded each of the paper cranes by hand and has assembled them in a 12-by-27 foot curtain along with 36 mobiles that will be suspended from the ceiling.
Survivors gather to remember those lost at Pearl Harbor

Survivors Gather To Remember Those Lost At Pearl Harbor

Survivors Gather to Remember Those Lost at Pearl Harbor

