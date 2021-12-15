As the winter solstice approaches, we remember those we have lost

“We know we can do better than this, don’t we?”
This line sits towards the concluding paragraphs of Country: Future Fire, Future Farming, by Yuin, Bunurong and Tasmanian activist and author Bruce Pascoe and non-Indigenous historian Bill Gammage.
The book is part of the wider six-part “First Knowledges” series published by Thames and Hudson in collaboration with the National Library of Australia. It focuses on a collection of topics, including astronomy, design, law and, in the case of this book, Country.
As stated by editor Margo Neale in the introduction, the overarching series is designed to “stimulate and provoke you to enlarge...
