Rockland County, NY

Police, firefighters rescue deer stuck between fence bars

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Police and firefighters in New York used a hydraulic tool to rescue a deer that became stuck between the metal bars of a fence.

The Ramapo Police Department said officers responded to a Rockland County property at which a deer was reported stuck in a fence.

"The arriving officers were unable to free the deer and requested assistance from the Hillcrest Fire Company," police said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life, a hydraulic tool often used to free people from wrecked cars, to separate the bars of the fence so the deer could wriggle free.

The Police Department shared video showing the deer running off without any apparent signs of serious injury.

