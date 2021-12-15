Denis Villeneuve To Direct ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ For Alcon Entertainment

Alcon Entertainment has acquired the film rights to Arthur C. Clarke’s sci-fi novel Rendezvous With Rama with Denis Villeneuve on board to direct.

The novel had previously been controlled by Morgan Freeman with Freeman and his partner Lori McCreary’s Revelations Entertainment will produce along with Alcon.

First published in 1973, the novel is regarded as one of the cornerstones of Clarke’s works. Set in the 2130s, the story involves a 31 by 12 mile cylindrical alien starship that enters the Solar System. The story is told from the point of view of a group of human explorers who intercept the ship in an attempt to unlock its mysteries.

Alcon will finance the project, and Kosove and Johnson will produce. McCreery and Freeman will also produce. Alcon Entertainment financed and produced Villeneuve’s Prisoners starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, and the critically acclaimed epic Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, which earned rave reviews and won three Academy Awards.

Villeneuve recently directed the box-office hit and critically acclaimed movie Dune for Legendary Films via Warner Bros. Villeneuve was nominated for an Academy Award for his film Arrival starring Amy Adams. He is repped by CAA. Jason Sloane and A.J Brandenstein represent Revelations Entertainment.