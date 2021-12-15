UPDATE: ICSO identifies victim of deadly shooting

Search goes on for Brawley man's killer

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) has identified the victim of an early morning murder.

ICSO says the man was 30-year-old Jordan Schmidt of Brawley.

Schmidt's body was discovered Monday morning near Riverview Cemetary. He had been shot multiple times.

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) is looking for the person, or persons, who murdered a man near the Riverview Cemetery.

Deputies say Brawley Police got a call around four Wednesday morning after a citizen found the man's body. Officers arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. They called in paramedics, who confirmed he was dead.

Sheriffs deputies say the victim is a white man in his 30's. They believe he is from Brawley. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm his cause of death.

At this time ICSO has no details on a possible suspect, or suspects.

