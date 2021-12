On a beautiful, crisp Thanksgiving morning, over 100 friends, families, visitors, and neighbors gathered at the Y for the annual yoga practice and 5K Boothbay Region Turkey Trot. After last year’s in-person event was cancelled due to COVID, it was great to see so many participants, grandparents, babies in strollers, serious athletes, joggers in costumes and a few furry, four-legged runners on leashes. And once again, generosity, kindness, and the spirit of giving won the day. The event raised $2,180, all of which will go directly to the Boothbay Region Food Pantry.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 13 DAYS AGO