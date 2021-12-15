ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German Justice Determines That Moscow Ordered The Murder Of a Chechen Dissident In Berlin

wearebreakingnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe German justice considers it proven that Moscow ordered the murder of a Georgian asylee committed in 2019 in the heart of Berlin by a Russian citizen, who was sentenced today to life imprisonment. The murder was committed by order of “the Russian services” to a “collaborator of his”...

wearebreakingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

German court accuses Russia of ‘state terrorism’ in 2019 Berlin park murder

Russia ordered the killing in broad daylight in a Berlin park of a former Chechen militant, a German court has found, sentencing the agent who carried out the 2019 act of “state terrorism” to life imprisonment. Georgian citizen Tornike Khangoshvili was killed with three shots from a Glock...
EUROPE
Boston Globe

Russian is convicted in murder of Chechen man in a Berlin park

BERLIN — A German court ruled Wednesday that the Russian state had orchestrated the murder of a Chechen former separatist fighter in a Berlin park in the summer of 2019 and sentenced the Russian citizen convicted of pulling the trigger to life in prison. Though German authorities had previously...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
abc17news.com

German court verdict in Berlin killing poses policy problem

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court will deliver its verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Russian man accused of a killing in the German capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia. The slaying of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity sparked outrage in Germany. The outcome of the trial could stoke fresh tensions between Berlin and Moscow at a time when the new government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to find its foreign policy footing with Russia. Defense lawyers this week asked the court to acquit their client. The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
wearebreakingnews.com

Germany Detains 23 Migrants At Its Border With Poland

BERLIN (AP) – Germany detained 23 migrants at its border with Poland and the two men suspected of being their smugglers, the dpa news agency reported. The detainees were in a van and among them were several minors, according to police. All the migrants were Iraqis and the two suspected smugglers were from Syria. The vehicle was detected near the town of Goerlitz in eastern Germany.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
Taylor Daily Press

The evacuation of the “Green-Eyed Afghan Girl” to Italy

Sharbat Gula was photographed in 1984 in a refugee camp on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, where she resided with her family when she was 12 years old. Now she ran away from Afghanistan again, this time with her daughters. After the Taliban seized power, the situation for Gula and her family...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Taliban attack Iranians at Iran-Afghanistan border, reports say

Iranian border guards clashed with Taliban forces along the Iran-Afghanistan border on Wednesday after the Taliban opened fire on Iranian farmers, according to reports. Local journalist Reza Khaasteh shared unverified video of the scene on Twitter, which appeared to show Iranian soldiers using heavy artillery to push back against the Taliban militants.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berlin#Chechen Republic#Moscow#Murder#German#Georgian#The Prosecutor S Office#Pro Russian
realcleardefense.com

While Massing Troops Against Ukraine, Putin Threatens the U.S. National Command Authority

As noted Russian journalist Pavel Felgenhauer pointed out in November 2021, “President Vladimir Putin declared that if the West deploys missiles to Ukraine that could reach Moscow ‘in five to ten minutes,’ Russia is ready to counter by deploying a ‘new naval hypersonic missile, which may reach [Western] decision-makers in 5 minutes, flying at Mach 9 speed.’ (Militarynews.ru, November 30).” (Emphasis added). Russia’s new nuclear-capable[1] naval hypersonic missile [the Tsirkon] was hyped by Putin as having a speed of Mach 9,” stating that it would become operational in 2022. The context of Putin’s statement was preparations for a Russian invasion of Ukraine, not NATO missile deployments. Nine days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned about a Ukraine conflict becoming a new Cuban missile crisis. Ten days after Putin’s nuclear threat, Russian Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Valery Gerasimov declared, “…any provocations by the Ukrainian authorities to settle the Donbas difficulties militarily will be thwarted.”
MILITARY
UPI News

Explosion levels building in Italy, leaves at least three dead

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A gas leak explosion caused a building collapse in the Italian town of Ravanusa, leaving at least three people dead on Sunday morning. The Civil Protection Department in Sicily said that rescuers were still searching for at least six other people who were reported missing, according to CNN.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
MSNBC

Biden's Russia dealings may be the death knell of American credibility

President Joe Biden fancies himself a dealmaker. He has taken the sensibilities he cultivated in the Senate and applied them to the presidency, where he seems to operate under the assumption that statesmanship and diplomatic procedure can resolve even the thorniest of crises. Now, Russia is putting that assumption to the test. His willingness to bend and flex in the face of unreasonable demands from an irresponsible nation are potentially quite dangerous.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy