White Christmas odds in the Miami Valley

A dusting of snow coated the ground on Christmas morning in 2020. The Dayton Airport recorded half an inch of snow, but that isn’t enough to be considered a white Christmas.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the official definition of a white Christmas requires one inch of snow on the ground by Christmas morning.

A snow depth of at least one inch was recorded 22 of the last 77 years. That’s about 29% of the time.

The highest snow depth was 16 inches in 2004. The most snow to fall on Christmas Day was two inches in 1969.

Overall we’ve seen snow on Christmas Day for 37 years. It’s just been a trace 18 of those years and more than an inch six years.

The latest climate outlook from the Climate Prediction Center brings an above-average chance of precipitation, but above-normal temperatures are also likely.

The normal high on Christmas day is 36 degrees. The normal low is 22 degrees.

The warmest high was 86 degrees in 1893. The coldest low was -13 degrees.

The long-range models don’t completely agree right now, so confidence in the forecast is low. There is a chance we see a dip in the jet stream resulting in a passing low-pressure system around Christmas. If this low tracks far enough south there is a chance we see some snow, but it doesn’t look like much.

