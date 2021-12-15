ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Exceptionally Slow-Motion Footage Documents Tropical Butterflies Bursting from Their Chrysalises and Taking Flight

By Grace Ebert
Colossal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an extravagant display of evolutionary tricks and mating rituals, new footage by Adrian Smith of the wildly popular Ant Lab YouTube channel focuses on six tropical butterflies. The extremely slow-motion montage zeroes in on a trio of tropical creatures as they...

www.thisiscolossal.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

Freakish fish with transparent head captured in mind-blowing viral video

Researchers with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute have captured video of a fish that can see through its own head. It’s known as a barreleye fish and has rarely been seen in the past. The MBARI researchers managed to capture video of the barreleye fish earlier this month. The video was captured thousands of feet below the surface of Monterey Bay, off California. According to the institute, this is one of only nine times that it has managed to spot the species. Footage of the barreleye fish is rare Looks at the barreleye fish are rare, MBARI says. When it managed to...
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Deepwater Robot Captures Video of Super-Rare Giant Phantom Jelly Fish

An exploration and production automaton, buzzing across Monterey Bay's Bizarro World, succeeded to acquire exceedingly unusual photographic evidence of a huge phantom jellyfish. The Monterey Bay Aquarium Experimental Center has dispatched thousands of remote controlled automobiles to the water depths over the course of 34 years, however this is just...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
Person
Flight
La Crosse Tribune

Rare video captures the hundreds of tiny feet starfish use to escape predators

This video shows how starfish use the hundreds of tiny 'tube' feet on their bottom surface to move quickly and avoid predators, in a process that is rarely caught on camera. Sarah Hodgson, who works for Dorset Wildlife Trust as the Coastal Centres Assistant, recorded the videos after spotting a cushion star while at Kimmeridge Bay in Dorset, England.
ANIMALS
Colossal

Butterflies and Moths Flutter Through Juan Fontanive’s Automated Flipbooks

Illustrations of the elegant atlas moth and paper kite and orange-barred sulphur butterflies fly through a new trio of analog animations by Juan Fontanive. The Cleveland-born artist created a sleek flipbook machine while he was a student at the Royal College of Art back in 2004 and has since crafted myriad designs featuring birds and insects that fly around the small, metallic frame. His most recent works bring the 2D Lepidoptera to life as they burst into a flurry of quick movements, and the individual paper cards emit a subtle whirring, similar to that of fluttering wings. “Flipping pages make these handmade sculptures live in real sound and space. Creatures flit and flicker by to awaken the poetry of movement and inspire through nature and invention,” Fontanive says in a statement.
VISUAL ART
Colossal

Blip: A Minimal Animation about Screen Addictions Unleashes a Barrage of Pings and Notifications

We’ve all been there: spending the entire day scrolling through social, responding to texts and DMs and email, descending into internet rabbit holes, and just generally escaping the world through our devices. A quirky, 2D animation titled “Blip” by Hannah Sun weighs in on this unending screen addiction as it plunges into a visual soundscape of incessant pings, bells, and other tones. Watch the colorful commentary above, and find more of the New York City-based designer’s projects on Vimeo and Instagram.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butterflies#Muppet#Moths#Ant Lab Youtube#Colossal
New Scientist

Did monkeys really sail the oceans on floating rafts of vegetation?

IN DECEMBER 2016, Uwe Fritz at the Museum of Zoology in Dresden, Germany, was doing fieldwork in Colombia when something incredible crossed his path. While chugging across a vast expanse of wetland, he passed an enormous floating island complete with tall trees and a resident colony of howler monkeys. “Have you ever seen a howler monkey?” says Fritz. “They’re huge! But the trees were large enough so the monkeys can permanently live in them. They do not swim.” All told, the island covered an area about the size of two Olympic swimming pools.
ANIMALS
Colossal

Waves of Engraved Lines Texture the Emotional Figures Sculpted by En Iwamura

From hunks of clay, artist En Iwamura (previously) sculpts minimal forms with wildly varied facial expressions that range from shock and surprise to moody contemplation. Etched across the surface of each character are neat pathways of parallel lines, which evoke the clean, sweeping patterns in zen gardens, that are a physical manifestation of the Japanese concept of Ma. The philosophy identifies “the space between the edges, between the beginning and the end, the space and time in which we experience life. Ma is filled with nothing but energy and feeling.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Colossal

Sunlight Caps the Snowy Meili Mountain Range in a Majestic Photo Series

Soaring more than 22,000 feet above the landscape, the frigid Meili mountain range sits at the edge of Yunnan’s Deqin County in the Diqing Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture and borders the phenomenal “Three Parallel Rivers,” a UNESCO world heritage site where the Jinsha, Mekong, and Salween each run alongside each other but never converge. The imposing landmark, while steeped in cultural and historical significance, is majestic and sublime in its own right, features Shenzhen-based photographer Rainlook captures in a new series. Taken around 6 a.m., the images are shot when the first break of sunlight shines on the snow-streaked terrain, casting the mountain peaks in an ethereal glow while leaving the rest in nighttime shadows. We’ve gathered some of Rainlook’s photos here, but you can see the entire series on Behance.
PHOTOGRAPHY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Thegardenisland.com

Endangered bird, rescued from certain death, takes flight

LIHU‘E — An endangered ua‘u, or Hawaiian petrel (Pterodroma sandwichensis), rescued in October has taken flight after 67 days of care. Personnel from environmental consultancy Archipelago Research and Conservation found the ua‘u in a flooded burrow within the Hono o Na Pali Natural Area Reserve. Having determined the wet and muddy fledgling would die of hypothermia if left alone, the ARC team called in a helicopter to fly it to Save Our Shearwaters in Lihu‘e for treatment.
ANIMALS
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre underwater world and the video is mesmerizing

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ Amazon Cyber Week sales that were supposed to end A new video from the Schmidt Ocean Institute gives us a closer look at a beautiful underwater world that you need to see for yourself. The video was released earlier this month, and it includes a ton of footage captured in the waters of the Pescadero Basin, in the Gulf of California. In the basin, multiple hydrothermal vents around the Pescadero Fault create some amazing geological structures, including upside-down mirror ponds. This underwater world thrives around hydrothermal vents Considering the toxicity levels of the water found around the Pescadero Basin,...
SCIENCE
Good News Network

Club-Tailed Dinosaur Found in Chile Had Weapon Unlike Anything Seen Before: ‘Entirely Unprecedented’

A unique, and entirely unprecedented specimen of ankylosaur has been discovered in southern Chile that has paleontologists throwing out the old textbooks. The dinosaur famous for its hard, hammer-like lump of bone on the end of its tail and its scaly armored skin has a new cousin named Stegourus elengassen, which sports a flat section of bone on the end of its tail shaped like a cricket bat, surrounded by seven protruding frond-like blades.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Giraffe kisses, an ape best mate and lions next door: Meet the handsome zoo keeper with the 'best job in the world' - as he shares what it's like being 'mum' to orphaned predators

Most people avoid taking work home with them but zoo keeper Chad Staples lives for any spare moments he can spend with his beloved animals. Not that the 42-year-old is ever far away from them, he lives at Mogo Wildlife Park in New South Wales, and shares a bedroom wall with a pride of boisterous lions.
ANIMALS
Indy100

Terrifying TikTok videos from Indonesia capture what it is like to experience a volcanic eruption

Following a volcanic eruption in Indonesia, residents have been sharing haunting videos of volcanic ash filling the sky, and clips of villagers begging for help. Devastating the village of Curahkobokan, the eruption of Mount Semeru on Saturday has had catastrophic results. @tamitachandr #semeru ♬ suara asli - michan - michan Since its occurrence, many on the Indonesian island of Java have taken to TikTok to share scenes of the disaster.One video shows huge plumes of smoke adding to an already blackened sky as a terrified woman runs with desperate screams to find cover. @novanhendri510...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy