How to Manage Off Flavors in Beer: Diacetyl

Untappd, part of the Next Glass family of brands, powers the largest community of beer enthusiasts in the world. With over 1 billion all time consumption moments (aka check-ins), Untappd insights can provide access to exclusive aggregated data generated by millions of monthly interactions across our brands to help understand style trends, flavor, social sentiment, and location information. Untappd data can also be used to reach your target audience and increase conversions on your next advertising campaign. Learn how to target based on the consumer traits that you find most valuable, including drink preferences, specific brands, consumption locations, and much more!
Comments / 0