How to Manage Off Flavors in Beer: Diacetyl

It's officially mulling season, everybody! When the weather outside is frightful, there's truly nothing better than cozying up next to the fireplace while sipping on a piping hot mug of spicy, sweet mulled cider or a glass of savory, sultry mulled wine. These delectable seasonal drinks fall within the wassail category. Wassails are traditionally made with alcohol, aromatic spices (think cinnamon, star anise, and cloves), sugar, and fragrant fruits such as oranges or apples and served out of a large punch bowl during Christmastime, as defined by Merriam-Webster. (Bonus fun fact: Wassail is also a verb that means "to drink to the health or thriving of" or "to toast.")

