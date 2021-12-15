Let's Play! Oink Games Brings Four Beloved Tabletop Games To Switch Today

December's free PlayStation Plus games were revealed last week, and the lineup of PS4 and PS5 titles left many PS Plus subscribers disappointed. That said, not long after the lineup was revealed, it was discovered that one of the free games, the PS5 game, wasn't complete. If you missed all of this, it involved Godfall, which is free right now for PS Plus subscribers, except not really. See, rather than make the full game free, developer Counterplay Games, publisher Gearbox, and Sony decided to give subscribers the Challenger Edition, which is missing the game's campaign.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO