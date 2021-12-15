ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

5 Best Penny Cryptocurrency to Buy December 2021

By Simon Chandler
insidebitcoins.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency market continues to struggle. After recovering slightly to $2.33 trillion earlier this morning, its total cap has since fallen back down to $2.5 trillion. While this is disappointing for anyone hoping for a strong recovery before Christmas, it arguably provides a good opportunity to buy lower priced coins at...

insidebitcoins.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Better Buy: Shiba Inu or Dogecoin?

Shiba Inu has characteristics that could help it surpass Dogecoin over the long term. Dogecoin is backed by Tesla founder Elon Musk. In 2021, Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) exploded onto the cryptocurrency scene. Using the Japanese hunting dog, the Shiba Inu, as their mascots, both cryptocurrencies seemingly came out of nowhere and went on a run that turned some early investors into billionaires. The price of Shiba Inu has climbed more than 50 million percent this year (yes, that's not a typo), while the price of Dogecoin is up more than 3,300%. Which one is the better buy? Let's take a look.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Omi
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Elon Musk Lrb#Doge Tesla
insidebitcoins.com

These 5 Cryptocurrency Could See Price Boom This Weekend – Where to Buy

The cryptocurrency market continues to seesaw between recovery and renewed declines. Its total cap is down by 3% in the past 24 hours according to CoinGecko, dropping to $2.3 trillion. Most major coins have fallen along with it, including bitcoin (BTC), ethereum (ETH) and solana (SOL). However, the weekend brings the possibility of another rebound, a pattern the market has witnessed repeatedly in recent weeks. The following 5 cryptocurrency could see a price boom this weekend, with many also exhibiting good long-term potential.
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
insidebitcoins.com

CNBC survey shows 83% of millennial millionaires own cryptocurrencies

Millennials and cryptocurrencies have been a perfect fit for the longest time. The current data shows that a significant number of millennial millionaires have invested more than half of their wealth in cryptocurrencies. The latest data from the CNBC Millionaire Survey shows that the largest percentage of millennial millionaires has...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now? 3 To Watch Before Next Week

If you’re looking to make money in the stock market before the new year, you’ve got your work cut out for you. With broader indexes swaying, is there any place to find opportunity? In my opinion, if you understand how to handle a bit more risk and have a keen understanding of how to day trade, penny stocks have been one of the stand-outs lately.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Crashing, but Which Is the Best Buy for 2022?

The December crypto sell-off has been swift and brutal. Investors looking to position their portfolios for 2022 and beyond may consider buying the dip. Sticking to more established cryptocurrencies offers a balanced option worth taking. The crypto market plunged as much as 10% on Monday to add to a sell-off...
STOCKS
u.today

$850 Million Worth of DOGE Shifted Before Tesla’s Announcement, Russia Mulls Crypto Ban, 90 Million XRP on the Move: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Don’t miss any important updates in the crypto industry!. $850 million worth of DOGE transferred anonymously before Elon Musk’s announcement. A suspicious Dogecoin transaction worth $850 million was tracked by WhaleStats service right before Tesla CEO...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
MARKETS
u.today

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in Duel for 12th Largest Cryptocurrency, Who Wins?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy