Governor JB Pritzker says the state is doing what it can to tackle the problem as COVID cases continue to rise. He adds that the Delta variant surge is causing him to talk with doctors all over the state. Governor Pritzker also mentioned that they are trying to address the shortage of health care workers. Yesterday’s daily total of infections was more than seven thousand along with 78 additional deaths. That is the highest daily death toll since February.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO