To Everything Turn, Turn, Turn

It’s been an exceptional time for metal that sounds like the dying cries of an alien planet being sucked into a black hole. Newer bands like Blood Incantation, Worm, and Spectral Voice have all taken the templates of old school death and doom metal and imbued them with a mystical, psychedelic aura, with songs whose thrashing riffs slowly spill into abstract ambience and shimmering post-rock guitars. Toronto’s Tomb Mold forged one of the heaviest totems yet to this stylistic rebirth with their dark, disorienting 2019 release Planetary Clairvoyance, thanks in no small part to the searing guitar work of Derrick Vella. Now, Vella has returned with Dream Unending—a “dream-doom” project with Innumerable Forms frontman Justin DeTore that pushes his guitar work even further outside the typical confines of metal.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO