WisDOT warns drivers of strong winds, traffic hazards

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers as strong winds are expected to impact roads this week.

Winds of 60 mph or more are expected in Southern Wisconsin late Wednesday and early Thursday.

WisDOT says these gusts can make driving tough, and can even cause large vehicles like trucks to tip over.

Here are a few tips the Department gave for driving in high winds:

Know weather conditions before you get on the road

Watch for objects like tree branches and other debris, which can be blown onto the roadway

Gusts can be stronger in open areas like bridges and overpasses

Stay a safe distance away from the vehicle in front of you, to give time to anticipate gusts and debris or avoid a crash

Keep your seatbelt on and your phone off. Slow down if you feel yourself losing control

Be extra cautious around trucks. Empty trailers or light loads are especially vulnerable to being pushed out of a lane

If the wind feels too strong to drive safely, pull over and stay put until the wind dies down.

