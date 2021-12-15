ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

WisDOT warns drivers of strong winds, traffic hazards

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago
Cars on road

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers as strong winds are expected to impact roads this week.

Winds of 60 mph or more are expected in Southern Wisconsin late Wednesday and early Thursday.

WisDOT says these gusts can make driving tough, and can even cause large vehicles like trucks to tip over.

Here are a few tips the Department gave for driving in high winds:

  • Know weather conditions before you get on the road
  • Watch for objects like tree branches and other debris, which can be blown onto the roadway
  • Gusts can be stronger in open areas like bridges and overpasses
  • Stay a safe distance away from the vehicle in front of you, to give time to anticipate gusts and debris or avoid a crash
  • Keep your seatbelt on and your phone off. Slow down if you feel yourself losing control
  • Be extra cautious around trucks. Empty trailers or light loads are especially vulnerable to being pushed out of a lane

If the wind feels too strong to drive safely, pull over and stay put until the wind dies down.

