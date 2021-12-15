ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Comptroller’s Office Announces Changes to the Texas College Savings Plan

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AUSTIN) — Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today the Texas College Savings Plan (Plan)®, the state’s direct-sold college savings plan, is lowering fees and enhancing its investment lineup. These changes were effective Dec. 13:. The current Blended and Index Age-based Portfolios will be streamlined into a single...

