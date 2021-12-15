ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHERRIE STALLINGS

 2 days ago

Sherrie Stallings, 48 of Rosalie, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021...

Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Natchez Democrat

Carla Smith

NATCHEZ — Funeral Services for Carla Smith, 49, of Natchez, who died December 12, 2021, will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services with Rev. Alfred Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Free Spring Baptist Church Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial...
NATCHEZ, MS
wbiw.com

Robert Eugene Perkins

On December 14, 2021, Robert Perkins passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his wife and daughters. Robert had fought cancer bravely for most of the past seven years. Robert was the son of Cecil and Rose (Cundiff) Perkins. He was born on January 29, 1947, in Martin County. Robert graduated from Shoals High School in 1965. He was drafted into the Army in 1966. He fought in Vietnam, in direct combat, and escaped death as mere 19-year-old many times. Thankfully for his family, he bravely fought through this part of his young life as well.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
theprogressortimes.com

Dixie Danner

Dixie L. Danner, 60, of Fostoria, died at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Independence House, Fostoria. She was born on July 10, 1961, in Tiffin, to Harry J. and Patricia (Archer) Danner Lemaster. Her mother resides in Tiffin. Surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Larry (Maria)...
SYCAMORE, OH
Natchez Democrat

Tyeshia Geneieve Smith Simmons

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Tyeshia “Tye” Geneieve Smith Simmons, 34, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 7, 2021, at her residence, will be held on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 1:30 P.M. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church: The Vision Center. Interment will follow at Zion Watch Baptist Church under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchitoches Times

CORA LEE McNEELY

The night sky shines a little brighter now as Mrs. Cora Lee McNeely’s star has joined the heavens to shine down on us. Our warm and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed from this life after an extended illness to her heavenly rewards Dec. 15, 2021.
wamwamfm.com

Jerry Allen Hinkle

Jerry Allen Hinkle, 84 of Vincennes, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, surrounded by his family, on December 11, 2021, following a hard-fought battle with sarcoma. Jerry is the son of John Sr and Lela (Todd) Hinkle. He married Donna Koenig on February 25, 1961, and together they raised 5 children. He was a graduate of Decker High School and Purdue University. Following a short teaching stint in Crawfordsville, Jerry came home to the suburbs of Iona to work the Hinkle family farm.
VINCENNES, IN
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
1380kcim.com

Jamie Cantrell of Manilla

Funeral services for 44 year old Jamie Cantrell of Manilla will be held on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Irwin. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of arrangements. Friends may greet the family from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 before the funeral service at Ohde Funeral Home in Manning on. Jamie died Saturday, Dec. 4 in Iowa City, Iowa. www.ohdefuneralhome.com.
MANILLA, IA
Ledger Independent

MRS. JETT

MAYSVILLE — Jae Kyong Jett, 50, of Maysville passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Meadowview Regional Hospital in Maysville. She was a licensed Cosmetologist and the owner of the Korean Kitchen in Maysville. Jae was born in Chungnam-do South Korea on Jan. 15, 1971, daughter of Sun Ae...
MAYSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Judy Spears

Judy Spears, age 66 of Summer Shade passed away December 11, 2021. Funeral. arrangements will be announced later by the McMurtrey Funeral Home.
SUMMER SHADE, KY
kmmo.com

KENNETH WAISNER

Kenneth E. Waisner, 78, of Marshall, MO, died Tuesday, December 14, at The Living Center in Marshall. Private family memorial graveside services will be held in Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall. Memorials are suggested to the Buddy Pack Program in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Marshall. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
MARSHALL, MO
q95fm.net

Kathryn DeAnna Lester

Kathryn DeAnna (Button) Lester 57, of Phelps, Kentucky went to be with the Lord December 8th, 2021, at her home. She was born May 21, 1964, to the late Bobby and Joann Price. The family will start receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral home at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11th, 2021, and Sunday, December 12th, 2021. Special services starting at 7:00 P.M. each night with Pastors, Jimmy Fields, Bernard Smith, and Brian Hager officiating. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 13th,2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Blankenship Cemetery in Stopover, Ky. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps, Ky. Our guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
PHELPS, KY
Mount Olive Tribune

Ann C. Comer

Ann Cox Comer, 75, of Mount Olive, died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. A gathering of friends and family was help from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at Tyndall Funeral Home.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
Weirton Daily Times

Love offering for Judah

Starkdale Presbyterian Church recently held its annual hymnfest with the love offering in honor of Judah Quillen, diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy. Pictured are grandparents, the Rev. Clint and Ann Quillen; parents, Mr. and Mrs. David Quillen and brothers; and Bob Burns, an elder at Starkdale Presbyterian Church, 4600 Sunset Blvd., Steubenville.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
carrollconews.com

Mary Bohannan

Mary Bohannan a resident of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, was born October 15, 1939, in the Rock House community Madison County Arkansas, daughter to Claude and Nana Faye (Patton) Sisco. She departed this life, Tuesday November 16, 2021, in Eureka Springs at the of 82. On August 28th, 1958, Mary married...
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
WDTV

Sherrie Lee Haller

Sherrie Lee Haller, 69, of Grant Town, West Virginia passed away at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg on Saturday, December 4, 2021. She was born July 13, 1952, to Frank Thomas Bunner and Peggy Delores (Vincent) Bunner-Priester. Sherrie was a multi-graduate having completed degrees at Fairmont State College, West Virginia University, and Walden University where she was still enrolled and working on her Doctorate at the time of her passing. She believed it was vital to participate in community service and spent her life doing volunteer work for countless projects and organizations doing everything such as helping to organize a back-to-school backpack program to serving with the Red Cross to assist disaster survivors. Sherrie helped write the article for the current news and events section of her community’s newspaper and served as the Girl Scout Troop Leader when her daughter was still a child. She created petitions to have stop signs added at busy intersections where accidents were happening frequently and more recently, she ran a Letters to Santa mailbox for children at Christmas time. Sherrie is survived by her daughter, Shermar Haller and her fiancé, Thomas Apasera of Fairmont; her son, Tony J. Haller and his wife, Ashley of Fairmont; and three grandchildren; and her cat, Milo. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor D.D. Meighen, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
GRANT TOWN, WV

