SHERRIE STALLINGS

Sherrie Lee Haller, 69, of Grant Town, West Virginia passed away at Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg on Saturday, December 4, 2021. She was born July 13, 1952, to Frank Thomas Bunner and Peggy Delores (Vincent) Bunner-Priester. Sherrie was a multi-graduate having completed degrees at Fairmont State College, West Virginia University, and Walden University where she was still enrolled and working on her Doctorate at the time of her passing. She believed it was vital to participate in community service and spent her life doing volunteer work for countless projects and organizations doing everything such as helping to organize a back-to-school backpack program to serving with the Red Cross to assist disaster survivors. Sherrie helped write the article for the current news and events section of her community’s newspaper and served as the Girl Scout Troop Leader when her daughter was still a child. She created petitions to have stop signs added at busy intersections where accidents were happening frequently and more recently, she ran a Letters to Santa mailbox for children at Christmas time. Sherrie is survived by her daughter, Shermar Haller and her fiancé, Thomas Apasera of Fairmont; her son, Tony J. Haller and his wife, Ashley of Fairmont; and three grandchildren; and her cat, Milo. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 10:00 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor D.D. Meighen, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

GRANT TOWN, WV ・ 8 DAYS AGO