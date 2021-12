The Utah Department of Transportation announced a reversal of its plan to close lower Marsac Avenue, aka the Mine Road, during storms. Last week, UDOT told KPCW it didn't renew the plowing contract for lower Marsac Avenue. At that time, UDOT spokesman John Gleason said the cost was prohibitive, with bids coming in at ten times last year’s cost. However, after hearing from the community, the agency decided the lower gate at Prospect Avenue and the middle gate near Wheaton Way would remain open during winter storms.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 3 DAYS AGO