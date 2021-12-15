ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alarming rise’ in use of buy now pay later schemes

By Emma Lunn
yourmoney.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study by the financial advice platform found that more than a half of Brits are worried how they’ll afford presents this Christmas, a 3% rise on last year. Worryingly, many people are living beyond their means with 89% feeling ‘encouraged’ to follow an unaffordable lifestyle and 43% struggling to clear...

www.yourmoney.com

