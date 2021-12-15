‘Alarming rise’ in use of buy now pay later schemes

THE DAILY SCOPE, 12/16/21: The use of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) installment plans from companies such as Affirm, Afterpay, and Klarna has skyrocketed in the past two years both online and in-store. A recent study by NerdWallet found that one in five holiday shoppers are using BPNL services this year. They’re an appealing alternative to credit cards because they don’t charge interest and good credit histories aren’t always a dealbreaker. But the bills still have to be paid, so it’s not uncommon that consumers with a tendency to live beyond their means take on one too many of these arrangements, even though it may not be in their interest. With little regulation compared to credit card companies so far, it’s no surprise that about 43 percent of Gen Z shoppers have missed at least one installment payment, according to recent research by Piplsay. Stats like these have prompted the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to launch an investigation into these services to find out if their business models and practices are fair and whether or not they create unsustainable debt for consumers that use them. The CFPB will also be looking into privacy issues around the industry’s use of consumer data. As the Wall St. Journal points out, the timing around the holidays is a bit Grinch-like, but in the long run, it’s better to have customers who keep coming back to the store because they aren’t in debt than customers who can’t afford to come because they are.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO