The Old School New Body program is a weight-loss program designed for people over the age of 40. It can help people stay fit after their 40s and comes with numerous health benefits. While preaching fitness after the age of 40 is a big claim, we’re here to help you determine if the Old School New Body program is right for you. Before we get into the review, we want to disclose that it is possible to be in good shape and healthy after you’re through your 20s. While it’s harder to do than when you’re younger, you should never let this steer you away from achieving your fitness goals.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 2 DAYS AGO