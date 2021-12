Since HBO Max first hit the streaming service wars, it has compiled the library of animation from across the spectrum of Warner Bros' library and beyond, with Crunchyroll entering a partnership to share its series with the former. In 2022 however, it seems that the Crunchyroll branding is set to leave HBO Max, and while the anime series appear to not be going anywhere any time soon, it seems like some of the biggest anime series on the platform might not be on the streaming service if they follow suit with Crunchyroll's logo.

