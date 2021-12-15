Inflation jumps to 5.1% – the highest in a decade

This is the highest CPI 12-month inflation rate since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%. On a monthly basis, CPI increased by 0.7% in November 2021, compared with a fall of 0.1% in November 2020. The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.6%...
Annual inflation surged to 5.1% in November, the highest rate for over a decade, official data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index, which increased from 4.2% in October, was above consensus expectations of 4.8% and the Bank of England’s forecast for 4.5%. It was the highest annual rate since September 2011.
UK CPI rises by 5.1% YoY in November vs. +4.7% expected. Monthly UK CPI arrives at +0.7% in November vs. +0.4% expected. GBP/USD pops and drops on upbeat UK CPIs. The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at 5.1% in November when compared to +4.2% registered in October while beating expectations of a +4.7% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures on the recovering American economy. According to Bloomberg data, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.8 percent in November, in line with economists' estimates, but higher than the...
The economy’s having an ‘80s flashback for all the wrong reasons: Inflation came in at a blistering 6.8% rate in November, the highest since 1982. Prices rose 6.8% in the year through November, the highest inflation rate since 1982. Price increases were spread across a wide range of...
Online prices rose at a record pace in November, climbing 3.5% compared to a year ago and capping a steady 18-month inflationary climb out of the COVID-19 pandemic last April, according to newly released data from Adobe Digital Insights. The surge in inflation is the highest since 2014, when Adobe...
The S&P 500 rose on Friday, extending Wall Street's strong rally this week, despite inflation hitting a 39-year high. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 50 points. the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. All three averages are up solidly for the week. Inflation soared...
London -0.19%. Britain's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 5.1% Y/Y in November, up from 4.2% in October and forecast of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, U.K. inflation rose 0.7% M/M in November from October, above a Reuters poll for a 0.4% increase. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy, food,...
UK CPI accelerated further to 5.1% yoy in November, up from 4.2% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s also the highest level since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%. CPI core rose to 4.0% yoy, up from 3.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy. PPI input rose...
The employment rate for August to October was 75.5%, 1.1 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels. The figures suggest the end of the furlough scheme in September didn’t result in the predicted raft of job losses. The ONS said the jobless rate fell to 4.2% in the three months to...
Bitcoin (BTC) surged over $1,000 in seconds on Dec. 10 as the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation in November was worse than anticipated. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD running to $50,132 on Bitstamp as the data became public Friday. An hour before...
UK inflation rose 5.1% in the year to November, the biggest jump since September 2011, official figures showed. The Wednesday figures pile pressure on the Bank of England to tamp down price rises by raising interest rates. The UK is one of many advanced economies grappling with strong inflation after...
