ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation jumps to 5.1% – the highest in a decade

By Emma Lunn
yourmoney.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is the highest CPI 12-month inflation rate since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%. On a monthly basis, CPI increased by 0.7% in November 2021, compared with a fall of 0.1% in November 2020. The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 4.6%...

www.yourmoney.com

Comments / 0

Related
ShareCast

Inflation surges to highest level for a decade

Annual inflation surged to 5.1% in November, the highest rate for over a decade, official data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index, which increased from 4.2% in October, was above consensus expectations of 4.8% and the Bank of England’s forecast for 4.5%. It was the highest annual rate since September 2011.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Breaking: UK annualized CPI jumps to 5.1% in November vs. 4.7% expected

UK CPI rises by 5.1% YoY in November vs. +4.7% expected. Monthly UK CPI arrives at +0.7% in November vs. +0.4% expected. GBP/USD pops and drops on upbeat UK CPIs. The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at 5.1% in November when compared to +4.2% registered in October while beating expectations of a +4.7% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

US inflation rises at greatest pace in four decades

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures on the recovering American economy. According to Bloomberg data, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.8 percent in November, in line with economists' estimates, but higher than the...
BUSINESS
thebalance.com

Inflation Hits 6.8%, the Highest Since 1982

The economy’s having an ‘80s flashback for all the wrong reasons: Inflation came in at a blistering 6.8% rate in November, the highest since 1982. Prices rose 6.8% in the year through November, the highest inflation rate since 1982. Price increases were spread across a wide range of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Index#Interest Rates#Shaw Financial Services#Omicron#Covid#Ons
CBS News

As inflation jumps, online prices rise at record pace

Online prices rose at a record pace in November, climbing 3.5% compared to a year ago and capping a steady 18-month inflationary climb out of the COVID-19 pandemic last April, according to newly released data from Adobe Digital Insights. The surge in inflation is the highest since 2014, when Adobe...
BUSINESS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Head for Winning Week Despite Inflation Jump

The S&P 500 rose on Friday, extending Wall Street's strong rally this week, despite inflation hitting a 39-year high. The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 50 points. the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. All three averages are up solidly for the week. Inflation soared...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

European stocks mixed; U.K. inflation rises to 5.1% in November

London -0.19%. Britain's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 5.1% Y/Y in November, up from 4.2% in October and forecast of 4.7%. On a monthly basis, U.K. inflation rose 0.7% M/M in November from October, above a Reuters poll for a 0.4% increase. Core CPI, which excludes volatile energy, food,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
actionforex.com

UK CPI rose to 5.1% yoy in Nov, highest since 2011

UK CPI accelerated further to 5.1% yoy in November, up from 4.2% yoy, above expectation of 4.7% yoy. That’s also the highest level since September 2011, when it stood at 5.2%. CPI core rose to 4.0% yoy, up from 3.4% yoy, above expectation of 3.8% yoy. PPI input rose...
BUSINESS
yourmoney.com

Employment above pre-pandemic levels

The employment rate for August to October was 75.5%, 1.1 percentage points above pre-pandemic levels. The figures suggest the end of the furlough scheme in September didn’t result in the predicted raft of job losses. The ONS said the jobless rate fell to 4.2% in the three months to...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This The City Where Jobs Never Came Back

The employment situation, so dire at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the unemployment rate shot up to 14.8% in April 2020 from 3.5% in February of the same year, has largely recovered. The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — NOVEMBER 2021. It showed that 210,000 new jobs were added […]
ECONOMY
Veronica Charnell Media

Will The Federal Government Approve Another Stimulus Check?

Photo Courtesy of Pepi Stojanovski @timbatec/UnsplashPepi Stojanovski. There has been so much conversation about the Budget, The Debt Ceiling, and Inflation no one is thinking about the Millions of Americans who signed a petition requesting a monthly stimulus check. Let us not forget there is a petition calling for another stimulus check with currently over 2 million signatures on change.org. The men and women who signed the petition represents “We The People”. This phrase is found as the first sentence in the United States Constitution that means the government gets all of its powers from all of the citizens of the United States of America. They are registered voters, so why is the $2,000 a month for every American Petition being ignored. Currently, there is little to no discussion in support of pushing this bill to the House of Representatives Floor.

Comments / 0

Community Policy