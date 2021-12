Bloating is one of the most frustrating symptoms of indigestion. From the feeling of uncomfortable fullness to not fitting in your clothes, it can crush your confidence and your energy. Luckily, there are lots of ways to reduce bloating. However, on those days when you’re in a hurry you may need a quick fix. This is where yoga and stretching comes in—some yoga poses can alleviate the feeling and look of bloating, so on days when you’re not feeling your best, giving yoga a try can do wonders. We asked Rachel Hall, Fitness Director at Body FX, the best poses you can do on those days when you’re a little more bloated than normal.

WORKOUTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO