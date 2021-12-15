ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailblazing feminist author, critic and activist bell hooks has died at 69

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prolific and trailblazing author, poet, feminist, cultural critic and professor bell hooks died Wednesday at age 69. Her death was first announced by her niece, Ebony Motley, who said that she had died at home surrounded by family and friends. No cause of death was reported, but Berea College in...

The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
