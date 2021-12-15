2 cited for package theft in Coeur d’Alene

Credit: Coeur d'Alene Police

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – ‘Tis the season for porch pirates.

Two people have been cited for stealing packages from a home in Coeur d’Alene.

The theft happened in the Shadduck Park area and police were able to identify the suspects through surveillance footage from the home.

Coeur d’Alene Police posted the video on social media and were quickly able to identify who might be responsible.

Police learned the suspects, Rebecca N. Lassila and Bret L. Winter, were at a home on Davis Ave. Winter also had a confirmed warrant for his arrest as a fugitive from justice out of Washington.

Police said Lassila admitted to the theft while speaking with officers, while Winter simultaneously tried to climb out of a second-story window. Police said Winter saw officers, closed the window and refused to come out, but ultimately surrendered when a K9 unit was called in.

Winter was booked on his fugitive from justice warrant and was cited for obstructing and delaying, as well as petit theft. Lassila was also cited for petit theft.

Officers were able to recover the stolen packages, but want members of the public to follow some easy steps to avoid a similar situation.

Sign up for tracking alerts through the delivery service

Request a hold on your packages for a personal pickup at an available delivery service location

Have packages shipped directly to an available delivery service location for pickup

Try and schedule a delivery date and time

Ask a trusted neighbor or family member to pick up packages for you

Install a video surveillance system that can immediately alert you to the presence of someone at your door or on your porch

TOP HEADLINES FROM 4 NEWS NOW:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.