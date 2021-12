A week ahead of 1883's long-awaited streaming debut on Paramount+, the stars of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel headed to Vegas to see it debut on the big screen. On December 11, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton — who filmed on location in Fort Worth, Granbury, and Weatherford in late summer — walked the red carpet before screening the first two episodes, giving lucky fans their first glimpse of the epic cast together, onscreen and off.

