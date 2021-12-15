ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Factbox: Details of U.S. SEC's rules on corporate trades, money market funds, swaps

By Michelle Price, Katanga Johnson
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J8Ywl_0dNkLK0G00

WASHINGTON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday proposed new rules that will affect publicly listed companies and their top executives, banking groups and asset managers. Here is a summary of the proposals.

CORPORATE TRADING PLANS

The agency proposed tightening "10b5-1" corporate trading plans that allow insiders to buy and sell the company's stock on a pre-determined future date without falling foul of rules against trading on material non-public information.

The SEC proposed mandating that executives disclose those plans and any modifications, which is not currently required.

It also wants a cooling-off period of 120 days between the time an executive adopts a plan and executes the first trade, while companies trading in their own securities would be subject to a 30-day cooling off period. The SEC wants to bar multiple and overlapping plans, which may allow insiders to cherry pick among favorable plans.

Officers and directors will also have to certify they're not in possession of material, non-public information when adopting or amending plans.

Read the proposal here.

SHARE BUY-BACK DISCLOSURES

The proposed rules on share buybacks would require an issuer to disclose details of the share buybacks the first business day following the trade, in contrast to the current requirement to provide only quarterly disclosure of aggregated monthly data.

In addition, the SEC wants companies to disclose the objective or rationale for the repurchases and the process or criteria used to determine the amount; policies and procedures relating to purchases and sales of its stock by insiders during a repurchase program; and if the issuer is using a trading plan.

See the proposed rule here.

SECURITY-BASED SWAPS

The SEC rule, outlined here, would require any person or entity who owns a security-based swap that exceeds a certain threshold to promptly provide a public disclosure with the SEC.

MONEY MARKET FUNDS

The SEC proposed changes for money market funds aimed at improving funds' liquidity and discouraging redemptions. It said funds should raise the proportion of liquid assets they must have on hand and scrap fees and redemption suspensions which tend to panic investors into making withdrawals.

and

.

Reporting by Michelle Price and Katanga Johnson in Washington; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

CAA-Owner, Private Equity Giant TPG, Files To Go Public Amid IPO Boom

TPG, the private equity giant and owner of CAA, announced plans to go public and list its common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol ‘TPG.’ It started the process via a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and TPG said there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. It comes in a hot market for IPOS with hundreds this year (including CAA rival Endeavor) and many others in the pipeline...
BUSINESS
u.today

Bitcoin Traders Ready to Buy as Tether Supply on Exchanges Hits $9 Billion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Motley Fool

Will New Tax Rules Hinder or Help Cryptocurrency Investors?

Tax changes are coming for crypto investors. Last month, President Biden signed the U.S. infrastructure bill into law. Among a long list of provisions, the new law includes some key tax reporting changes that will impact crypto investors and brokers. For example, under the new law, all cryptocurrency exchanges will be viewed as traditional brokers for the purposes of taxation. In addition, digital assets totaling $10,000 or above will be viewed as cash for the purposes of taxation.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Matt Levine’s Money Stuff: The SEC Has Big Rulemaking Plans

Programming note: Money Stuff will be off tomorrow, back on Monday. We are well into the holiday season, which means that people are wrapping up work for the year, and yesterday the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed, uh, all the rules? Here are some new rule proposals about 10b5-1 plans, stock buybacks, money market funds and swaps. Take the rest of the year off, SEC, you’ve earned it. Let’s start with swaps.
ECONOMY
u.today

90 Million XRP Transferred by Leading Exchanges as Whales Keep Purchasing XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Money Market Funds
Seekingalpha.com

SEC proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 to address gaps in insider trading regime

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposes amendments to Rule 10b5-1 under the SEC Act of 1934 to enhance disclosure requirements and investor protections against insider trading. "Over the past two decades, we've heard concerns about and seen gaps in Rule 10b5-1 - gaps that today's proposals would help fill,"...
ECONOMY
notebookcheck.net

Anonymous financial market sources claim that the Russian central bank is preparing to ban all cryptocurrency investments

Financial market sources familiar with the Russian central bank have told Reuters that the bank is preparing to outlaw all investments in cryptocurrencies. Reportedly, the central bank is considering this due to cryptocurrencies posing a risk to financial stability. The Bank of Russia's hostile attitude towards cryptocurrencies is nothing new.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC Philadelphia

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Wants Stronger Insider Trading Rules as Executive Stock Sales Hit Records

The SEC is considering stronger insider trading rules to ensure CEOs aren't buying and selling shares when informed by non-public information. Chairman Gary Gensler proposed a 120-day cooling-off period for company officers and directors wishing to change their portfolio management plans. CEOs and corporate leaders including Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Amazon...
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

SEC Aims to Shore Up Money Markets, Curb Insider Trading

WASHINGTON—The Securities and Exchange Commission issued a raft of proposals Wednesday including measures aimed at shoring up money-market funds and curbing executives’ ability to trade their own companies’ stock. The proposals, some of which surprised Wall Street executives with their scope, indicate that Chairman Gary Gensler is...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

U.S. SEC to propose rule restricting how corporate executives trade their companies' own stock

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose a plan that would restrict how corporate executives trade their companies' own stock and boost transparency. The market regulator's trading plan rule changes would mandate that company executives disclose the existence and modifications of such agreements....
ECONOMY
TheStreet

SEC Moves to Crack Down On 'Dash For Cash' Trading

In a push to improve transparency around corporate trading, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said this week that is planning to crack down on corporate executives' ability to trade before a financial crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported that the regulatory agency's five commissioners are gearing up to...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

U.S. SEC mulls tougher rules for SPAC gatekeepers, chairman says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s chairman said on Thursday the regulator is considering toughening rules around how underwriters, boards of directors and sponsors of Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC) structure fees, issue projections and disclose conflicts. SEC chief Gary Gensler, in a keynote address to investor...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

249K+
Followers
256K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy