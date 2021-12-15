Small business owners losing sleep over Covid impact

As the deadline of December 31 for stimulus benefits and small businesses draws closer, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has released more clarifying information. Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL) applications and Targeted Advance applications still have to be in by December 31, but the SBA will continue to review applications after the deadline, until the funds are exhausted. In contrast, the Supplemental Targeted Advance applications will not continue to be processed after the December 31 deadline, for "legal reasons." The SBA is "strongly suggesting" business owners get these applications in by December 10. If you already have an EIDL loan and are looking for an increase, you may request one up to two years after the original loan date. However, I recommend applying sooner rather than later since this incentive will end once funds are exhausted. If you would like your application to be reconsidered or want to file an appeal it you were denied, do so before December 31 or no later than six months after being declined and no later than 30 days after a reconsideration decision for appeals. Before going through either of these processes, make sure funding has not run out.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO