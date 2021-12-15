Kicker Trey Smack Signs With Florida Gators

The Florida Gators saw highly regarded kicker prospect Trey Smack put pen to paper during the Early Signing Day period Wednesday.

Committing in late June, the No. 3 ranked kicker in the nation according to Kohl’s Professional Camps has endured UF’s coaching change, holding true to his original sentiment of continuing his career at the University of Florida.

"I am beyond excited to open the next chapter of my kicking career! I have committed to the University of Florida," Smack said in a Twitter post in June.

Serving as a longtime Gators commit, Smack will assume a large role in the Florida kicking game upon his arrival with seniors Chris Howard and Jace Christmann moving along after the 2021 season.

However, given the struggles the special teams unit experienced this past season, a new face like Smack manning the kicking duties may be in head coach Billy Napier and the eventual special teams coordinator’s best favor.

He is viewed as an upgrade to the special teams unit in terms of talent and consistency. He joins the UF specialists room that is currently thin with punter Jeremy Crawshaw highlighting the group.

Smack becomes the fifth recruit to make things official with the University of Florida.

Below is a small blurb from Kohl’s Kicking on Smack.

Smack recently attended a 2021 Spring Showcase Camp and scored 14 points on field goals and won the kickoff competition as well. He again proved he is one of the best prospects in the 2022 class. He also has one of the best legs we have seen in the 2022 class. Smack’s overall coordination is impressive. He is a very good specialist and his charts were outstanding throughout the past year. Smack scored 33 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 116.42 in July of 2020.

