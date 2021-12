The Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce has launched a new website to promote all of the fantastic outdoor recreation opportunities the area offers. The chamber tells us more:. Get outside this weekend with Harbor Country’s newest interactive tool! Officials with the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce have announced a newly launched site designed to highlight many of the outdoor activities and attractions offered in the area. “We are fortunate to have a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities available year-round in Berrien County,” stated Kimberlee Wendt, Executive Director of the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce. “From hiking and cross-country ski trails to parks and nature preserves and other hidden gems, this new webpage highlights them all.”

INTERNET ・ 13 DAYS AGO