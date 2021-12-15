ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Cross pleads for donations as blood supply hits dangerous lows

By Isabella Colello
mychamplainvalley.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (WWTI) — Donations are needed as the county’s blood supply is hitting historically low levels, according to the American Red Cross. The Red Cross, along with AABB and America’s Blood Center issued a joint statement on December 13 addressing the low blood supply and urging blood...

www.mychamplainvalley.com

Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

