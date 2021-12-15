ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Woman shot in head by Border Patrol files suit

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KpK7L_0dNkKQIr00

PHOENIX (AP) — Attorneys for a Mexican woman who was shot in the head by a Border Patrol agent and survived have filed a claim against the U.S government as a precursor to a lawsuit.

The claim by Marisol García Alcántara against U.S. Customs and Border Protection in the June 16 shooting in Nogales, Arizona, is a necessary legal step. The CBP said it cannot comment because the shooting is being investigated internally.

The shooting has drawn attention to units known as Critical Incident Teams, which collect information about agents' use of force. Critics call them “shadow units” protecting the agency.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nogales, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Nogales, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Border Patrol#Shooting#Ap#Mexican#Cbp#Critical Incident Teams#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KGUN 9 Tucson News

TFD contains late-night apartment fire

Tucson Fire is looking into an apartment fire that sparked just before midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of E. Drachman. TFD says firefighters attacked the flames from multiple sides to prevent it from spreading to other units in the complex.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy