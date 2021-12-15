ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trailblazing feminist author, critic and activist bell hooks has died at 69

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe prolific and trailblazing author, poet, feminist, cultural critic and professor bell hooks died Wednesday at age 69. Her death was first announced by her niece, Ebony Motley, who said that she had died at home surrounded by family and friends. No cause of death was reported, but Berea College in...

The Guardian

bell hooks obituary

A trailblazing cultural theorist and activist, public intellectual, teacher and feminist writer, bell hooks, who has died of kidney failure aged 69, authored around 40 books in a career spanning more than four decades. Exploring the intersecting oppressions of gender, race and class, her writings additionally reflected her concerns with issues related to art, history, sexuality, psychology and spirituality, ultimately with love at the heart of community healing.
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
The US Sun

Who was author Bell Hooks?

KNOWN for her feminist theory, Bell Hooks real name is Gloria Jean Watkins. On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the beloved author passed away. Bell Hooks published her first book of poems And There We Wept under her pen name back in 1978. Over the course of her career, she wrote...
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
ARTnews

bell hooks, Essential Writer on Black Art and Feminism, Dies at 69

bell hooks, a writer and thinker whose texts about Black art, feminism, and identity that inspired legions within academia and far beyond, has died. Berea College, the Kentucky school where hooks was a professor and where there is an institute in her name, said she had died at 69 on Wednesday. The Washington Post reported that the cause of death was end-stage renal failure. Since the ’70s, hooks had been writing essential essays and poetry on an array of topics, many of them pertaining to the inner lives of Black women and to her own experiences. These essays were influential not...
thecut.com

Groundbreaking Feminist Theorist bell hooks Has Died

On Wednesday morning, feminist scholar bell hooks died at her Kentucky home, surrounded by friends and family. She was 69. Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, bell hooks published her first work of poetry in 1978. In the following years, she published over 40 books under her pen name, which is based on the name of her great-grandmother Bell Blair Hooks. Her first major work, Ain’t I a Woman? (1981), presented themes she returned to throughout her career, which largely revolved around examining how race, gender, and capitalism work in tandem to perpetuate oppression.
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
Complex

Greg Tate Dies at 64, Pioneering Work in Hip-Hop Journalism Celebrated

Greg Tate, the acclaimed music critic dubbed a “godfather of hip-hop journalism,” has died at age 64. Tate’s death was confirmed by a Duke University Press rep, according to Variety, and his cause of death has not been shared. Nate Chinen of WBGO initally broke the news on Twitter, according to Okayplayer, writing that the wordsmith was “a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us.”
Rolling Stone

The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
musictimes.com

Mystery Behind Greg Tate's Cause of Death: Famed Hip Hop Journalists Was 64

Greg Tate, a celebrated hip hop journalist and music critic, has passed away at the age of 67; a representative for his publisher Duke University Press confirms the tragic news. According to Pitchfork, the influential critic is known for his dedication and work in analyzing Black artistry and influence to...
HIP HOP

