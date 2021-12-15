ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

TOP ALBUMS OV 2021 W/ A SPOOKY MANSION, BEN SERNA-GREY, AND LORD OF BORK!

By Rolderathis
toiletovhell.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLISTMANIA DAY 3, YE PORCELAIN PROSELYTES. Cash cratered, you crawl back for another heap of lists. A Spooky Mansion, Ben Serna-Grey, Lord of Bork—musical enablers, all. This has been the worst year for metal on record. Psych! It was actually rad. I love music. Alright Trevor, you wore...

toiletovhell.com

Comments / 0

Related
toiletovhell.com

TOP ALBUMS OV 2021 W/ IGOM, MEGACHILES, AND STICK!

LISTMANIA 2K21 DAY 1 MOTHERFLUSHERS! Please form a single-file line up to the ceremonial wallet-burning pit. These nice folks in the hooded robes are Iron Goddess of Mercy, Megachiles, and Joaquin Stick; they’re here to help you abandon all hope for your bank account. Iron Goddess of Mercy. I...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The top 10 death metal albums of 2021

From the hellish shrieks of blackened death metal to the technical ecstasy of the tech-death scene and beyond, death metal's landscape teems with life in the 2020s. Between the revival of old school greats and arrival of ferocious new talent, the sheer expanse of material on offer means death metal fans could find a new album to suit any taste in 2021.
ROCK MUSIC
wrir.org

top 30 new albums for Dec 7

The weekly chart reflects the diversity of programming on WRIR. In an average week, WRIR DJs play approximately 1,200 albums (and EPs and singles). To make it on the list, an album must be released in the past year. Local bands and albums played by more than one DJ are given priority in the rankings.
MUSIC
metalinjection

Jeff Podoshen's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

2021 wasn't a great year for live music as many promising tours were cancelled due to the pandemic. But luckily there were a lot of great records released in the world of metal so I could pretend I was at a concert in my living room. I way significantly overpaid for some beer and I had my kids stand in front of me holding their cellphones up so I couldn't see anything. It was just like going to the show. Here are my favorite records for 2021 with the hope that I can some of the songs on these live in 2022.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Cooper
metalinjection

Christopher Luedtke's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

Another year, another year-end list. Though the world is still falling apart, America is once again re-learning the folly of its corrupt, dumbass two-party system, and the vinyl pressing schedule is beyond fucked, we had some pretty good music. My personal favorite genres, grind and death metal, have been dropping banger after banger. We had some nasty doom this year too. Hardcore and mathcore dropped a ton of neck-snapping slabs as well.
MUSIC
Leader-Telegram

A top-ten list 2021's best albums

As the world slowly reopened after — well, amid — the pandemic, musicians naturally moved beyond themselves this year to ponder ideas of identity and community. The best found deep connections between the private and the universal — not to mention among the eras and styles that digital streaming continues to bring closer together.
MUSIC
metalinjection

James Alvarez's Top 15 Albums of 2021

Another whirlwind 365 days have come and gone and boy, have there been some awesome metal albums released this year. Yeah, the existential apocalypse of 2020 spilled over into 2021…and looks like it's going to continue well into 2022, but hey, at least the riffs were cool?! This top 15 list is essentially the albums I listened to at the gym the most, coupled with the records I used to survive traffic jams. We've got releases from old favorites STILL bringing the heat after decades in the game, along with some fresh blooded newcomers unleashing jaw droppers right out the gate.
MUSIC
toiletovhell.com

TOP ALBUMS OV 2021 W/ SEPULCRUSTACEAN, BEAVIS CHRIST, AND DAPATCHO!

LISTMANIA 2K21 DAY 5, YE COMMODE CONNOISSEURS! It’s been a whole week of work since these list posts began, isn’t that wild? How many albums do you get paid an hour? Sepulcrustacean, Beavis Christ, and guest contributor Dapatcho (Discord fam) don’t give a good goshdarn. They’ve got lists. You’ve got ears. Who do you think will falter?
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Experimental Music#Music Industry#Extreme Music#Listmania#Ratatouille
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 40 Singer-Songwriter Albums

Before the Beatles, most of the hit songs that appeared on weekly music charts weren't written by the same people who sung them. It wasn't even until the '60s that the majority of artists started writing down their personal feelings and experiences. For some artists, songwriting came as naturally as...
MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

The Pretty Reckless Release ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ Commentary Edition

THE PRETTY RECKLESS have released a commentary version of their No.1-charting album Death By Rock And Roll. The band and producer Jonathan Wyman offer full commentary on each of the album’s tracks on this special edition, out now. Get it here. It’s a guided tour of one of the most...
MUSIC
metalinjection

Riley Rowe's Top 15 Albums Of 2021

This is technically my seventh Favorite Albums of the Year list for Metal Injection, and oh boy, it sure hasn't got easier to whittle down the multitude of worthy and impressive releases to a digestible number of the most-deserving records. In an ideal world, I'd have a list of 100 albums to praise and rant about, yet we only have a limited attention span, so alas, fifteen top-notch LPs are below awaiting your eyes and ears.
MUSIC
Variety

Rare David Bowie Recording Expected to Sell for Thousands at Auction

A 56-year-old acetate recording of a previously unreleased and relatively unknown song featuring David Bowie is expected to draw thousands of pounds at an auction in England on Thursday. The song, titled “I Want Your Love” and recorded in 1965 by a teenaged Bowie and his early group the Lower Third, was written by John Dee and Jack Tarr and produced by top ‘60s producer Shel Talmy — who also produced a string of classics for the Kinks and the Who, including “You Really Got Me,” “Sunny Afternoon,” “My Generation,” “I Can’t Explain” and two early singles for Bowie, who was...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Hungary
NewsBreak
Music
Kerrang

The Kerrang! staff’s top albums of 2021

9. Scowl – How Flowers Grow. 3. Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. 2. SeeYouSpaceCowboy – The Romance Of Affliction. One of the greatest bands to ever do it have done it again. Released into a world that feels like someone tried putting out the garbage fire of 2020 with kerosene, Radical is the sound of the rampaging, no-holds-barred brawl that’s been brewing inside humanity for what feels like an age. With pure catharsis pumping through its veins, ETID’s ninth album is a career highlight; led by one of the greatest lyricists in heavy music at the very top of his game, Keith Buckley’s essence and trauma bleeds out for all to hear. Essential listening.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Song Lyrics: “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey

What if I told you the world’s favorite 1:58 AM song—“Don’t Stop Believin’”—came from a conversation between a dejected musician and his supportive parent?. Well, that’s exactly what happened with the tune and the writer of its famous chorus, Jonathan Cain, the now-71-year-old musician and longtime keyboard player and writer of the American rock band Journey.
MUSIC
magnetmagazine.com

MAGNET’s Top 25 Albums Of 2021

1) Strand Of Oaks In Heaven (Galacticana) 2) Low Hey What (Sub Pop) 3) Arlo Parks Collapsed In Sunbeams (Transgressive) 4) The Weather Station Ignorance (Fat Possum) 5) Aeon Station Observatory (Sub Pop) 6) Yola Stand For Myself (Easy Eye Sound) 7) The Antlers Green To Gold (Anti-) 8) Mogwai...
ENTERTAINMENT
brooklynvegan.com

Land of Talk list their top 10 albums of 2021

Land of Talk followed their 2020 album Indistinct Conversations with a new EP, Calming Night Partner, in November. It was made during COVID lockdown, not long after Indistinct Conversations, and you can stream it below. As the end of the year draws closer, we've been asking artists about their favorite...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purecountry1067.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Announce Big News

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting fans into the holiday spirit with their new holiday-themed radio show on Apple Music called “From Apple Music with Love.”. The newlyweds will play their favorite Christmas music, including music from their own Christmas albums, and share their cherished holiday stories. Upon the...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy