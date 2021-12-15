Pine Manor man arrested after child shoots self

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Pine Manor man is facing several charges after a child accidentally shot themself in the arm and leg with the man’s gun.

On Saturday, deputies responded to the 5500 block of First Avenue in Pine Manor in reference to a shooting.

Violent Crimes Detectives learned the gun involved belonged to Cesar Alexis Reyes Juarez, 19. Detectives also reportedly found cocaine, oxycodone, a holster and magazine, as well as 9mm rounds in Juarez’s room.

Detectives later learned that Juarez allegedly told witnesses on scene to lie to law enforcement and hide his guns and drugs.

The self-inflicted shooting was determined to be accidental, according to the sheriff’s office. The child was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

Juarez is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child, trafficking cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, culpable negligence — allowing a minor access to a weapon, and alter/destroy/remove physical evidence.

Juarez was previously arrested on New Year’s after he was accused of shooting multiple rounds in the air just after midnight in Pine Manor.