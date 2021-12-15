ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Effingham, IL

Effingham Police: Man arrested on charges of child sexual assault

By Vanessa Le
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09lYUm_0dNkITsc00

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a 66-year-old man on Monday on eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child – victim under the age of 13.

According to Effingham Police, Martin D. Hubbard was taken into custody and booked into the Effingham County Jail at around 12:00 p.m. on Monday after bench warrants were issued for his arrest.

The bond for Hubbard was set at $800,000, with 10% to apply for bail.

At Tuesday’s hearing, bond conditions were also set that Hubbard to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with victims or victims’ families, not to be present at any public park nor within five hundred feet of any school and a GPS device must be affixed to his body.

According to officers, the inquiry into the allegations was initiated in late August after a report was made to Effingham City Police. The report informed them a sexual assault had occurred at an in-home daycare in the 1000th block of Grove Place.

Further investigation identified multiple juveniles, all under five years of age, as victims. Each count of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child faces a mandatory sentence of up to 60 years in prison. If the defendant were to be convicted of counts involving two different people, he would be subjected to a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.

After completing the initial investigation, Effingham Police Detectives presented the case to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler for consideration of prosecution. Bench warrants for the charges were sought, issued and subsequently Hubbard was arrested. Information on all eight counts was introduced by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office to a grand jury on Wednesday where the jurors found sufficient evidence and returned bills of indictment for Hubbard on all eight counts.

The Effingham City Police and the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office are still investigating this case.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Mattoon school shooter facing up to 25 years on new charge

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County State’s Attorney is pursuing the harsher of two sentencing options for the 2017 Mattoon High School shooter who is in trouble again for allegedly failing to update his address. Nineteen-year-old Josiah Lyons was arrested again Friday, and he’s being held in jail without bond. Coles County State’s […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Police seek suspects in shooting involving vehicles

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville police are looking for the people responsible for shots fired between two moving vehicles on Thursday. No one was reported hurt. Deputy Chief Josh Webb said at around 3:41 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 1300 block of Grant Street. Callers to police had reported a white sport utility […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Prison sentence for man who admitted to stalking

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Pesotum man has credit for more than three years on a five year prison term on a guilty plea for harassing his neighbor. Friday’s sentencing for 63 year-old Glenn Jones closed a long case where the man spent time mentally unfit to stand trial. Prosecutors said between August 2017 and […]
PESOTUM, IL
WCIA

Police officer hurt after theft suspect tries to escape

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 30-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to an investigation of multiple thefts in Pana. Officers said this subject was arrested on two counts of residential burglary and aggravated battery to a police officer. On Dec. 4, Pana Police received a report of surveillance cameras stolen from a residence […]
PANA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
County
Effingham County, IL
Effingham County, IL
Crime & Safety
Effingham, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WCIA

Man appears in court after firearms stolen from gun store

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) – A 20-year-old man from Peoria appeared in federal court on Thursday in relation to a criminal complaint that charged him with burglarizing a gun store on Sunday and possessing stolen firearms. The complaint alleges that in the early morning hours of Sunday, Bloomington Police were dispatched to “Smiley’s Sports Shop”, a […]
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Prosecutor weighing new charge for Mattoon school shooter

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coles County’s top prosecutor is considering formal charges against the then-Mattoon High School student who shot another student at the school. State’s Attorney Jesse Danley said he’s expected to make a charging decision on Friday for 19-year-old Josiah Lyons. Lyons will be in court Friday to address bond. Mattoon Police […]
MATTOON, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police make arrest in homicide investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Wednesday that a man was arrested in connection to a homicide committed last month. Springfield detectives, Illinois State Police investigators and officers from other jurisdictions identified 32-year-old LaMarcus Hunter as a suspect in the murder of Derek Banker Barnett. Barnett’s body was discovered in a […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police arrest bank robber

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police officers arrested a man on Wednesday after they said he robbed a Marine Bank branch. Officers responded to that bank branch, located at 1935 Sangamon Avenue, at 9:18 a.m. after receiving a robbery report. Upon arrival, the officers were told that a suspect had entered the bank and handed […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Effingham City Police
WCIA

Police respond to “shots fired” call

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police responded to a shots fired call at the 1700 block of West Springfield Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Several officers were on scene. This is a developing story and we will update as we find out more.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

City of Champaign considers shot finder technology

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WCIA)-A new software program may be a solution to decreasing gun violence in Champaign. Flock Safety, who develops and sells tools to law enforcement agencies and their corresponding cities, has created cameras to read license plates and sensors to record the sound of gun shots. “We are in the business of eliminating crime,” said Josh Thomas, vice president of marketing, Flock Safety.  Once the shots are […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Gunshot detection technology included in anti-violence plan

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gunshot detection technology would be deployed on Champaign’s north end as part of a plan that also includes license plate readers. The issue is up for a city council vote next Tuesday, and another passionate debate is expected as the city considers broad anti-violence measures. A police report prepared for the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office joins impaired driving enforcement effort

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office joined a growing number of Illinois law enforcement agencies on Wednesday when it announced its participation in a statewide impaired driving enforcement effort before, on and after Christmas and New Year’s Eve. The statewide holiday enforcement effort, part of the state’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crews on scene of house fire; 1 person hurt

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire near East Second and North F streets in Tilton. WCIA reporter Bradley Swank on the scene reported that the house was fully engulfed and the roof had collapsed. Swank spoke to the homeowner, who reported his daughter went to the hospital but […]
TILTON, IL
WCIA

Firefighters, police respond to truck crash at store

CHAMPAIGN Ill. (WCIA) — The awning over the entrance of Champaign’s Big Lots was damaged Wednesday night after a semi-truck crashed into it. Champaign firefighters and police officers responded to the Big Lots at 2004 Springfield Avenue after the collision. The damage was limited to beneath the store sign and no other part of the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

University of Illinois police have new way to help solve crime

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — “The increase of violence that we’ve been seeing around the community was a big factor in this decision,” Patrick Wade, University of Illinois Police spokesperson, said. That’s why one department decided to put up new license plate readers to address the violence. Automatic license plate readers have been a big topic […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Champaign family without proper goodbye for father after 7 months

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – We’ve talked about shortages the pandemic has caused, from food to staffing. A new shortage is on the block, one that is impacting how families grieve, and find closure after losing a loved one.   Rich Herr, owner of Kelley Monument in Champaign, said it is impacting business. “We are not just seeing it in our industry,” said Herr. “We’re seeing […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
961K+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy