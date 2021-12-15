Effingham Police: Man arrested on charges of child sexual assault

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said they arrested a 66-year-old man on Monday on eight counts of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child – victim under the age of 13.

According to Effingham Police, Martin D. Hubbard was taken into custody and booked into the Effingham County Jail at around 12:00 p.m. on Monday after bench warrants were issued for his arrest.

The bond for Hubbard was set at $800,000, with 10% to apply for bail.

At Tuesday’s hearing, bond conditions were also set that Hubbard to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no contact with victims or victims’ families, not to be present at any public park nor within five hundred feet of any school and a GPS device must be affixed to his body.

According to officers, the inquiry into the allegations was initiated in late August after a report was made to Effingham City Police. The report informed them a sexual assault had occurred at an in-home daycare in the 1000th block of Grove Place.

Further investigation identified multiple juveniles, all under five years of age, as victims. Each count of predatory criminal sexual assault to a child faces a mandatory sentence of up to 60 years in prison. If the defendant were to be convicted of counts involving two different people, he would be subjected to a mandatory sentence of natural life in prison.

After completing the initial investigation, Effingham Police Detectives presented the case to Effingham County State’s Attorney Bryan Kibler for consideration of prosecution. Bench warrants for the charges were sought, issued and subsequently Hubbard was arrested. Information on all eight counts was introduced by the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office to a grand jury on Wednesday where the jurors found sufficient evidence and returned bills of indictment for Hubbard on all eight counts.

The Effingham City Police and the Effingham County State’s Attorney’s Office are still investigating this case.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

