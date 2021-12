We are getting very close to The Voice season finale and there is a very special performance going down on Tuesday. The popular singing competition does a great job of mixing and matching talents. Country singers, R&B singers, rockers, and more. So, it makes sense that this combination would be put on stage. Outsiders, I’m pretty excited to see this one. Carrie Underwood and John Legend are set to take the stage together. Arguably two artists at the top of their genre. Now, they will take the stage together for a must-see performance.

