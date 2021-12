In a recent interview with Elle, Selena Gomez gets up close and personal with her mental health journey and her relationship with beauty. “I’ve been in makeup since I was seven years old. I feel like that kind of messed with me,” she says, adding that looking 25 when she was just 16 years old definitely played a part. “Then I felt like, ‘oh, I look too young all the time. I should achieve that look more. I should try that.’ It just made me question my beauty for what it was.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO