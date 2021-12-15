ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian federal government asking Canadians to not travel abroad for at least next four weeks

By Paul Ross
 2 days ago
The Canadian federal government is formally asking Canadians to avoid traveling internationally for at least the next four weeks.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Canadian officials indicated that Canadians should avoid international travel unless it is essential.

Officials also said PCR COVID-19 testing at the border will be, "ramped up" over the next four weeks.

Fully vaccinated Americans are still allowed to travel to Canada as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of arriving at the border.

