Canadian federal government asking Canadians to not travel abroad for at least next four weeks
The Canadian federal government is formally asking Canadians to avoid traveling internationally for at least the next four weeks.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Canadian officials indicated that Canadians should avoid international travel unless it is essential.
Officials also said PCR COVID-19 testing at the border will be, "ramped up" over the next four weeks.
Fully vaccinated Americans are still allowed to travel to Canada as long as they provide a negative COVID-19 molecular test within 72 hours of arriving at the border.
