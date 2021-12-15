ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Soccer-NWSL’s OL Reign moves back to Seattle, sharing stadium with Sounders, Seahawks

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – OL Reign is moving back to Seattle, the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) franchise said on Wednesday, sharing Lumen Field stadium with the National Football League’s (NFL) Seahawks and Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Sounders. The team relocated to Tacoma’s Cheney Stadium on an...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Harvey
Person
Jess Fishlock
FOX Sports Radio

The Real Reason Urban Meyer Was Fired By the Jaguars

NFL quarterback and now-Fox Sports Radio host Brady Quinn explains why he thinks Urban Meyer fell victim to a coordinated 'hit job' in Jacksonville, as Quinn believes Jaguars owner Shad Khan ‘lied’ about the reasons that led to Meyer’s ousting early Thursday morning.
NFL
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Lamar Jackson News

Amid an absolutely insane week for the NFL, the Baltimore Ravens have quietly been dealing with some concerning news regarding star quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 NFL MVP was listed as “questionable” on the Ravens’ final injury report of the week. Jackson did not participate in practice at all this week due to an ankle injury.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jaguars move quickly to end many of Meyer’s practice methods

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars moved quickly to rid themselves of some of Urban Meyer’s non-traditional methods Thursday. There was no longer a motivational team huddle on the practice field. There was no longer an emcee with a microphone barking out directions for drills. There was no longer any use for catch phrases like “plus-two mentality” and “own it.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sounders#Seattle#Reuters#Major League Soccer#Olympique Lyonnais#Ol Groupe
Sportico

NBC Hops on the Spring Football Express With Three-Year USFL Deal

The Fox-backed USFL has landed another broadcast partner in advance of its spring 2022 relaunch, as NBC Sports has signed a deal to carry 21 of the league’s Saturday and Sunday games. The inaugural package will include 17 linear TV games, including eight airings on the flagship NBC broadcast network and nine outings on the revamped USA Network. The four remaining matchups will stream on Peacock. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although insiders close to the action say NBC has committed to a three-year pact with the USFL. Unlike previous spring-football startups that made their way to the airwaves via...
NFL
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
CBS Sports

NWSL's OL Reign will play at Seattle's Lumen Field in 2022 season

OL Reign will return to the city of Seattle and play their matches at Lumen Field beginning with the 2022 NWSL season, the team announced Wednesday. The stadium, which opened in 2002, also serves as the home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and the MLS' Seattle Sounders. Lumen Field sits...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
sounderatheart.com

Answering your questions about OL Reign’s move to Lumen Field

OL Reign announced on Wednesday their permanent move from Cheney Stadium in Tacoma to Lumen Field in Seattle, home of the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Sounders. The move begins in the 2022 season, with a multi-year lease signed that makes Lumen home for the Reign for years to come. You...
MLS
CBS Boston

Complete 2022 New England Revolution Schedule Announced

FOXBORO (CBS) — Get out your calendars. The 2022 New England Revolution schedule is here. Major League Soccer announced its full schedule for the 2022 season on Wednesday, with the Revs beginning their Supporters’ Shield title defense on February 26 against the Portland Timbers. New England’s 34-game regular season will conclude on MLS Decision Day on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Revolution will open the 2022 MLS campaign away from home against the reigning Western Conference champion Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 pm. New England will open its 17-game home slate against FC Dallas at Gillette Stadium on...
MLS
On3.com

Carolina Panthers place quarterback on COVID-19 list

The Carolina Panthers have placed third-string quarterback Matt Barkley on the reserve/COVID-19 list, they announced on Friday. The team did not specify if Barkley is positive, but they included in their release that vaccinated players can return to the team once they have two negative COVID-19 tests with at least 24 hours between them, assuming they remain without symptoms. He was listed on Thursday’s injury report with an illness.
NFL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Willie P: Charlotte FC to Implore Attacking Style

The inaugural season for Charlotte FC is nearing, as last night they held their expansion draft, adding three players to their roster for the upcoming 2022 season. Today their full schedule for the season was released. Last night on Sports Radio FNZ, our very own Willie P hosted draft coverage for the club and followed that up with a visit on Wilson & Norfleet. Willie was asked about the playing model we can expect from Charlotte FC in Bank of America Stadium, and he replied:  An attacking style. He (Miguel Angel Ramirez) wants to play on the other side of the pitch. He wants to have an aggressive mindset. He wants to have very fast wingers and forwards that can keep the ball centralized, and in the attackng zone.
SOCCER
sounderatheart.com

OL Reign say goodbye to Dani Weatherholt and Kristen McNabb in 2022 NWSL Expansion Draft

This was the day OL Reign fans were dreading — the NWSL Expansion Draft. Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC have joined the league and will begin play in 2022. Both clubs have made numerous moves, acquiring some major names via trade, and the expansion draft was another opportunity for both clubs to continue building out their respective rosters.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy